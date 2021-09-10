SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Changes for Olmsted County landlord tax credits considered

Program provides break on taxes to maintain stock of affordable rental housing.

Olmsted County logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 10, 2021 08:06 AM
Olmsted County’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority is seeking community feedback regarding potential changes to a program designed to maintain affordable rental housing.

The tax-credit program initially approved in 2019 helps rental property owners while preserving affordable housing for income-qualified renters.

In return for a property tax reduction, the property owner agrees to keep the property affordable to income-qualified renters for a 10-year period.
The county is considering changes for 2022, and requesting input. The current program guide is available at https://tinyurl.com/2svra9r6 .

Comments and proposed changes will be collected by HRA staff, and recommendations for changes to the program will be presented to the Rochester City Council on Oct. 18 and the HRA board on Oct. 19.

Feedback on the program can be sent to brusse.ashley@co.olmsted.mn.us by 5 p.m. Sept. 22

Questions are also being referred to Ashley Brusse at 507-328-6452 or brusse.ashley@co.olmsted.mn.us.

2021-22 4d Program Guide by inforumdocs on Scribd

