Changes made for four voting location for the upcoming special congressional election

ROCHESTER — Voting for the upcoming special election to fill the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's congressional seat will begin Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Currently, there are 19 candidates to fill the 1st Congressional District seat, and four candidates will receive nominations to represent the GOP , DFL and two cannabis parties .

With that in mind, there city has made changes to four of its voting locations for for those voting in person for the special election. Here are the changes that will be in effect for the election:

1. Mayo High School (Ward 1, Precincts 1 and 5): Voting will occur in the school's gymnasium. Voters should enter through door 1 (see image below).

Where to vote at Mayo High School for the special election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Contributed

2. Churchill Elementary School (Ward 5, Precinct 5): Voting will occur in the school's media room. Voters should enter through door 2, located next to the loading dock area in the school lot.

Where to vote at Churchill Elementary School for the special election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Contributed

3. Kellogg Middle School (Ward 5, Precincts 1 & 3): Voting will occur in the auditorium (Room No. 225). Voters will enter through door 2.

Where to vote at Kellogg Middle School for the special election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Contributed

4. Folwell Elementary School (Ward 2, Precincts 2 and 7): Voting will occur in the school library. Parking will be available for voters on the south side of Folwell Elementary School along both sides of the 1500 block of Seventh Street Southwest.