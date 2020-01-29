PLAINVIEW — A special city council meeting in Plainview saw a few changes at the top in the city.
New Mayor Roger Ziebell – who was the old mayor before stepping down for health reasons last August – is back on the job, taking over the post from Chip Cuccio, who had replaced Ziebell in August, but resigned from the position Jan. 2.
But that's not the only change in the city.
Ziebell said interim police chief Mike Lavigne resigned from his position Tuesday, leaving the city without a police chief for the moment.
"At this time, there's no interim chief," Ziebell said. "We're looking for a new police chief and will be advertising for that position to be filled."
Ziebell said a committee that has been reviewing the cost and effectiveness of the Plainview Police Department has, thus far, just been examining the numbers, but he thinks a new chief will need to focus on those issues within the department.
"At this time we intend on hiring a new police chief and allowing him to make the calls in the police department," he said.
The city's police department has been in flux since former police chief Tim Schneider was placed on leave in September before eventually resigning on Dec. 12. Investigator Ken Douglas ran the department in Schneider's absence and shortly after his exit from the department, but Douglas eventually gave way to Lavigne.
The last big change for the city was that City Administrator Clarissa Hadler resigned from her position with the city.
Ziebell said the city will look to find a new city administrator, but he isn't sure of the timeline on that. Hadler was given a severance package of six months salary plus insurance.
The city did add a full-time deputy clerk to fill a position that had been left empty since a retirement in December, Ziebell said, and a part-time clerk position is being filled to help the department catch up.
After two years on the council and a little more than two years as mayor before his resignation last August, Ziebell said he's glad to be able to come back and help the city through these transitions.