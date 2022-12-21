SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Channel One closing Thursday and Friday due to weather

Rochester food shelf will be open until 6 p.m. Wednesday for anyone needing food before the weekend.

By Staff reports
December 21, 2022 10:19 AM
ROCHESTER — An anticipated winter storm is closing the Channel One food shelf Thursday and Friday.

"This was a very difficult decision as we strive to be open as much as possible for those who need our help, especially leading up to Christmas," said Jessica Sund, the organization's director of development and communications.

The food shelf will remain open until 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Channel One is urging people with food needs to visit the food shelf Wednesday to cover weekend needs.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
