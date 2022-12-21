Channel One closing Thursday and Friday due to weather
Rochester food shelf will be open until 6 p.m. Wednesday for anyone needing food before the weekend.
ROCHESTER — An anticipated winter storm is closing the Channel One food shelf Thursday and Friday.
"This was a very difficult decision as we strive to be open as much as possible for those who need our help, especially leading up to Christmas," said Jessica Sund, the organization's director of development and communications.
The food shelf will remain open until 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Channel One is urging people with food needs to visit the food shelf Wednesday to cover weekend needs.
Have photos or video of storm? Send them to alink@postbulletin.com.
