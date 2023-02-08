99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Channel One Food Bank welcoming community members to warehouse for April fundraising event

The tasteful evening on April 29, 2023, includes bites from about 20 different restaurants with multicultural cuisine, tours of the Channel One warehouse and entertainment.

071421-channel-one-0489.jpg
Channel One Food Bank warehouse manager Mario Muro unloads pallets of produce donated from Hy-Vee at the food bank on July 14, 2021, in Rochester.
Ken Klotzbach / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 08:00 AM
ROCHESTER — After five years, Channel One Food Bank is inviting community members back to their warehouse for a fundraiser focused on food.

The tasteful evening on April 29, 2023, includes bites from about 20 different restaurants with multicultural cuisine, tours of the Channel One warehouse, entertainment and chances to win food experiences at Michelin Star restaurants in New York.

“We have really missed connecting with our supporters in-person," Jessica Sund, director of Development and Communications at Channel One, said in a press release announcing the event. "Channel One is ready to invite supporters to see the work that we’ve been doing to address hunger over the last five years."

The "Epicure: One Bite at a Time" fundraising event also includes a short presentation by community members who have experienced food insecurity and honorary co-chairs Dr. John and Patricia Noseworthy.

Tickets will be available starting on March 6 at helpingfeedpeople.org/Epicure . The proceeds will support Channel One Regional Food Bank’s prepared meals program, Kitchen Coalition.

