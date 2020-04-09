Channel One continues to be a key link in food supplies for families throughout the region and is taking steps to ensure services remain in place.
“We’re making plans on plans and backup to the backup plan right now,” said Virginia Merritt, the organization’s executive director.
Speaking during a Post-Bulletin Facebook Live event this week, she said the organization wants to be prepared in case a staff member ends up with COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, five Channel One employees had been tested for COVID-19, and all five tests came back negative, according to Jessica Sund, the organization’s director of development and communications.
Channel One is a regional food bank and serves 14 counties throughout southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The organization has been packing approximately 2,000 emergency food boxes a day.
Merritt said that means it needs to ensure the supply line is safe and won’t be disrupted by illness.
Channel One reports it is following all recommendations and best practices from Feeding America and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure this distribution continues.
“All of our staff and the volunteers that come through each day are truly essential,” she said. “Their safety is the most important thing, and we want them to feel safe when they are here and that they can trust we are keeping them as protected as possible.”
As a result, Sund said health concerns are monitored closely.
“We’re not allowing anyone who is sick into the building, even if they only have a sniffle,” she said.
She said some staff members have been staying home due to illnesses that are not COVID related as an extra precaution.
Merritt said other changes are also being made to ensure quick reaction is possible.
“We’re changing our employee shifts and the shifts of our volunteers, so we will be able to determine who was in contact with whom at any given time,” she said.
Additionally, truck drivers are no longer allowed in the facility.
“That way, if there were to be another staff member who’s infected, we wouldn't have our drivers exposed,” she said.
The organization is also working with Olmsted County to ensure backup staffing is available.
So far, Merritt said Channel One is planning to train county forklift drivers to help in the facility, and it has requested backup truck drivers to be in place, if needed.
Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch said those efforts are being arranged through the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
The county also has partnered with Channel One to help provide food to its clients. So far, county social workers have delivered approximately 1,000 food boxes, said Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Paul Fleissner.
The county provides $50,000 to support the effort, which will include more boxes in the future, Sund said.