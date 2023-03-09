Charges dismissed against Cannon Falls man accused of threatening man who killed his horse with arrow

RED WING — The Goodhue County Attorney's Office dismissed felony charges last month against a 59-year-old Cannon Falls man accused of threatening to kill another man for shooting his horse with an arrow.

Jeffrey Dale Boman was initially charged in December 2022 with threats of violence and first-degree damage to property, both felonies.

The charges were dismissed due to an agreement between Boman and the man he was accused of threatening, according to court records.

The incident in question is alleged to have happened the evening of Oct. 30, 2022, on Boman's property in Goodhue County .

District Judge Patrick Biren also ordered records associated with the arrest and subsequent criminal charges be sealed at the request of Boman.