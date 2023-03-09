99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Charges dismissed against Cannon Falls man accused of threatening man who killed his horse with arrow

The charges were dismissed due to an agreement between the man and the alleged victim, according to court records.

By Mark Wasson
March 09, 2023 10:17 AM

RED WING — The Goodhue County Attorney's Office dismissed felony charges last month against a 59-year-old Cannon Falls man accused of threatening to kill another man for shooting his horse with an arrow.

Jeffrey Dale Boman was initially charged in December 2022 with threats of violence and first-degree damage to property, both felonies.

The charges were dismissed due to an agreement between Boman and the man he was accused of threatening, according to court records.

The incident in question is alleged to have happened the evening of Oct. 30, 2022, on Boman's property in Goodhue County .

District Judge Patrick Biren also ordered records associated with the arrest and subsequent criminal charges be sealed at the request of Boman.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
