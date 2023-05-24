99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Charges dismissed against former Rochester care worker accused of beating vulnerable fiancé

Prosecutors dismissed charges against a former careworker accused of physical, emotional and financial abuse of her fiancé, a disabled man.

gavel court crime
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 10:18 AM

ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has dismissed charges against a Rochester woman who was accused of assaulting and neglecting her disabled fiancé when she was his caretaker.

Roxana Cecibeth Richter, 44, was charged last year with two counts of felony criminal neglect and one count of fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor. The criminal neglect charges were dismissed by prosecutors in December 2022. The gross misdemeanor charge was dropped last week in the interest of justice, according to a court filing by Senior Attorney for the Olmsted County Attorney's Office Joseph Rosholt.

She was accused of physically and emotionally abusing her fiancé , who had a history Guillian-Barre Syndrome, which impairs his mobility and the use of his extremities.

The case was set to go to trial on May 22, 2023. Richter previously intended to argue a self-defense claim for her assault charge.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 14-20, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 24, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
091522.N.FF.ELLISON.4
Minnesota
In new book, Keith Ellison goes behind the scenes of Derek Chauvin prosecution
He wrote the book, he said, as a guide for the next police brutality case.
May 24, 2023 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Rochelle Olson / Star Tribune
Mazem Gisi
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 15 months in prison for stabbing another man last year
The man avoided a harsher sentence following a plea deal where both the prosecution and the defense agreed that, while he was not the initial aggressor, he used an unreasonable amount of force.
May 23, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Load More

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off
Local
Photos: Rochesterfest Button Kick-off event on May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester youth shine in new annual talent show
May 23, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Hy-Vee Cake Decorator
Lifestyle
The icing on the cake
May 24, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Your Style - Joanne Rosener
Lifestyle
Style informed by the globe
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
street scene.jpg
Community
The roads of Rochester weren't paved with gold, or anything else
May 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Triton, Chatfield baseball
Prep
Players to watch in the Section 1A and 1AA baseball playoffs
May 24, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck