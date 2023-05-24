Charges dismissed against former Rochester care worker accused of beating vulnerable fiancé

ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has dismissed charges against a Rochester woman who was accused of assaulting and neglecting her disabled fiancé when she was his caretaker.

Roxana Cecibeth Richter, 44, was charged last year with two counts of felony criminal neglect and one count of fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor. The criminal neglect charges were dismissed by prosecutors in December 2022. The gross misdemeanor charge was dropped last week in the interest of justice, according to a court filing by Senior Attorney for the Olmsted County Attorney's Office Joseph Rosholt.

She was accused of physically and emotionally abusing her fiancé , who had a history Guillian-Barre Syndrome, which impairs his mobility and the use of his extremities.

The case was set to go to trial on May 22, 2023. Richter previously intended to argue a self-defense claim for her assault charge.