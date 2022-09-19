Charges dismissed against Rochester man accused of kidnapping woman in Rochester hotel stairwell

ROCHESTER — Charges against a Rochester man accused of kidnapping a woman in a Rochester hotel stairwell and sexually assaulting her have been dismissed by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Deonte Lemont Jenkins, 41, was facing felony charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree criminal sex conduct and first-degree burglary for an incident that allegedly happened last year .

The attorney's office dismissed the charges because the alleged victim has chosen not to return to Olmsted County for trial testimony following multiple trial dates being rescheduled and Jenkins previous failure to appear at court hearings, according to a document filed last week in Olmsted County District Court.

"The difficulties and uncertainties getting into the courtroom for a trial were significant factors for the victim’s decision to finally say no more," Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin. "In a way, it’s symbolic of the challenges our judicial system continues to face coming out of the pandemic and getting back into rhythm."

Jenkins had previously failed to show up for three hearings and trial dates had been reset three times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenkins' lawyer, public defender Richard Kimlinger, declined to comment on the case.