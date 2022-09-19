We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, September 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Charges dismissed against Rochester man accused of kidnapping woman in Rochester hotel stairwell

Charges were dismissed against Deonte Lemont Jenkins, 41, of Rochester, after the alleged victim declined to travel to Olmsted County for trial testimony, according to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Deonte Jenkins 8.29.21
Deonte Jenkins
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 19, 2022 03:49 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Charges against a Rochester man accused of kidnapping a woman in a Rochester hotel stairwell and sexually assaulting her have been dismissed by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Deonte Lemont Jenkins, 41, was facing felony charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree criminal sex conduct and first-degree burglary for an incident that allegedly happened last year .

Also Read
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Home nurse aid charged for exploiting vulnerable adult in Fillmore County
Pamela Denise Poppenhagen, 57, of St. Charles, is charged with stealing $700 from a man she was providing care to as a home nurse aid.
September 19, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 18-24, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 19, 2022 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The attorney's office dismissed the charges because the alleged victim has chosen not to return to Olmsted County for trial testimony following multiple trial dates being rescheduled and Jenkins previous failure to appear at court hearings, according to a document filed last week in Olmsted County District Court.

"The difficulties and uncertainties getting into the courtroom for a trial were significant factors for the victim’s decision to finally say no more," Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin. "In a way, it’s symbolic of the challenges our judicial system continues to face coming out of the pandemic and getting back into rhythm."

Jenkins had previously failed to show up for three hearings and trial dates had been reset three times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenkins' lawyer, public defender Richard Kimlinger, declined to comment on the case.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Austin High School
Local
Austin Public Schools to ask voters for more operating revenue
With more than 12,000 votes cast during the last referendum in 2020, that bond request failed to pass by a margin of 180.
September 19, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
IMG_9044.JPG
Local
Lake City businesses get ready for the end of boating season
While some mariners are still enjoying Lake Pepin as the weather turns colder, Lake City's boat repair shops are already seeing their usual surge in business.
September 19, 2022 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss renewable energy
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses related to Rochester Public Utilities' plan to 100 percent renewable energy by 2031.
September 19, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
OCSO - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Stewartville man arrested for threatening to shoot up a nursing home
The 20-year-old Stewartville man was arrested after threatening to shoot up the nursing home where his girlfriend worked unless she was sent home.
September 19, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson