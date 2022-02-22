SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Charges filed against Winona man in crash that killed Winona State student

Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, is charged in Winona County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide and gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation.

Adam Samuel Anderson
Adam Samuel Anderson
Contributed / Winona County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 22, 2022 11:38 AM
Share

WINONA — A Winona man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after law enforcement said he was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 61 and crashed into another vehicle.

Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, is charged in Winona County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide and gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation. At his first appearance in court, Judge Nancy Buytendorp set conditional bail at $10,000 and unconditional bail at $200,000.

Winona State student Hannah Alyce Goman, 20, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, died at the hospital from injuries she sustained in the crash, the Minnesota State Patrol announced Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Winona police received a report about 12:45 a.m. Saturday of a wrong-way driver on Highway 61 heading northbound in the southbound lanes.

A few minutes after the initial report, an officer spotted a Chevy Silverado go through the intersection of Highway 61 and Minnesota Highway 43 at a "high rate of speed," according to the criminal complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chevy struck a Toyota Camry and then rolled over and landed in a ditch. The Toyota came to rest by a stoplight on the southwest intersection of the intersection.

Anderson and his passenger were found by officers "hunched over on the roof and halfway" in their seats. Neither were wearing seat belts, according to the criminal complaint.

Goman had been ejected from the vehicle she was riding in and was found about 10 yards away. The driver and the front passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The impact of the Chevy hitting the Toyota "sheered the back driver side door away."

Also Read
Police car lights crime
Local
No charges filed in McDonald's gun incident that drew social media attention
A video captured a portion of the Feb. 16, 2022, incident and was posted on social media.
February 22, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 22, 2022 08:42 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
MacLaughlin.jpg
Local
MacLaughlin announces Olmsted County attorney campaign
Former county prosecutor and current legal aid attorney cites desire to reform office.
February 22, 2022 05:59 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

A person in a third vehicle captured the crash on a dash mounted camera.

When police spoke to Anderson on scene, an officer "could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle" and noted that Anderson had bloodshot and watery eyes.

When a Minnesota State trooper told Anderson he wanted him to perform field sobriety tests, Anderson reportedly began to complain of neck pain. The trooper also tried to administer a preliminary breath test, but Anderson refused, saying he "probably shouldn't," the criminal complaint states.

A warrant was obtained to perform a blood draw, but Anderson refused "explaining it was against his religion to have his blood drawn because he was a Christian." When informed that he could consent to the court order or reasonable force would be used, Anderson's unwillingness to comply reportedly appeared to grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Eventually, after six law enforcement officers were present, pressure was applied to (Anderson's) limbs to minimize his movement," the criminal complaint states. "While the blood was taken, (Anderson) did not resist."

The results of the blood draw were not included in court documents and typically take weeks to be produced.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYWINONA AREAACCIDENTS
What to read next
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Local
Road work ahead: List of road/lane closures
See the area road closures to make your drive smoother.
February 22, 2022 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester Public Schools
Local
Payroll process change causes concern for Rochester teachers
"Rochester Public Schools, when I got here, paid people once a month," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "That's a huge problem, especially for our lower-compensated employees."
February 22, 2022 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
03 111621-MAYO-CLINIC-SHUTTLE-BUS-1007161.jpg
Local
Mayo Clinic reducing -- but not eliminating -- shuttle traffic along residential Kutzky Park street
Plan to cut nearly 200 trips to 125 is set to be implemented on March 21, giving staff 30-day notice.
February 22, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
BRT station.jpg
Local
Webinar about potential changes to Rochester rapid-transit project planned for Thursday
ROCHESTER — A webinar is set for Thursday, Feb. 24, to update the public on proposed rapid transit enhancements recently presented to Rochester City Council and Destination Medical Center Corp. Board.
February 22, 2022 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports