Charges filed against Winona man in crash that killed Winona State student

WINONA — A Winona man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after law enforcement said he was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 61 and crashed into another vehicle.

Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, is charged in Winona County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide and gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation. At his first appearance in court, Judge Nancy Buytendorp set conditional bail at $10,000 and unconditional bail at $200,000.

Winona State student Hannah Alyce Goman, 20, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, died at the hospital from injuries she sustained in the crash, the Minnesota State Patrol announced Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Winona police received a report about 12:45 a.m. Saturday of a wrong-way driver on Highway 61 heading northbound in the southbound lanes.

A few minutes after the initial report, an officer spotted a Chevy Silverado go through the intersection of Highway 61 and Minnesota Highway 43 at a "high rate of speed," according to the criminal complaint.

The Chevy struck a Toyota Camry and then rolled over and landed in a ditch. The Toyota came to rest by a stoplight on the southwest intersection of the intersection.

Anderson and his passenger were found by officers "hunched over on the roof and halfway" in their seats. Neither were wearing seat belts, according to the criminal complaint.

Goman had been ejected from the vehicle she was riding in and was found about 10 yards away. The driver and the front passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The impact of the Chevy hitting the Toyota "sheered the back driver side door away."

A person in a third vehicle captured the crash on a dash mounted camera.

When police spoke to Anderson on scene, an officer "could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle" and noted that Anderson had bloodshot and watery eyes.

When a Minnesota State trooper told Anderson he wanted him to perform field sobriety tests, Anderson reportedly began to complain of neck pain. The trooper also tried to administer a preliminary breath test, but Anderson refused, saying he "probably shouldn't," the criminal complaint states.

A warrant was obtained to perform a blood draw, but Anderson refused "explaining it was against his religion to have his blood drawn because he was a Christian." When informed that he could consent to the court order or reasonable force would be used, Anderson's unwillingness to comply reportedly appeared to grow.

"Eventually, after six law enforcement officers were present, pressure was applied to (Anderson's) limbs to minimize his movement," the criminal complaint states. "While the blood was taken, (Anderson) did not resist."

The results of the blood draw were not included in court documents and typically take weeks to be produced.