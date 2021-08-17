Chateau operating proposals will be sought

Two of seven Rochester City Council members opposed seeking a new operator for the historic Chateau Theatre on Monday, but each suggested opposing paths.

“We’re leasing, and I’m asking to sell it, to just consider it is all I’m asking,” council member Shaun Palmer said of the building the city purchased for $6 million in 2016.

He said the sale could include a requirement that the former theater, which opened in 1927, be maintained as a historical property. His proposal for seeing a buyer received no support from other council members.

Instead, the council voted 5-2 to seek proposals from potential operators, with the anticipation that options would be considered in the fall.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick joined Palmer in opposing the effort to seek a new operator, saying the plan doesn’t go far enough to protect the building.

“I’m really concerned about this (request for proposals) going forward right now, just because of the significance of this building in our community. This has housed, for decades, entertainment for generations of folks,” she said. She’d like to see a requirement that any changes to the building would require a historic review.

City Project Manager Jaymi Wilson said the proposed requirement is premature, since the city is only looking for proposals at this point.

“This is how we find out who is interested,” she said, noting exterior changes wouldn’t be allowed due to the building’s historic nature and the city has no plans for changes to the interior.

Kirkpatrick cited a 2017 task force recommendation calling for a potential $23 million upgrade to use the theater as a performing arts center. The recommendation never received a full council vote because of concerns about operating costs.

Kirkpatrick said the new request for proposals should target such a use.

What happened: Rochester City Council voted 5-2 to seek proposals for a potential three-year contract to operate the city-owned Chateau Theatre.

Why does this matter: The building was being operated by Exhibits Development Group, but the operations agreement was canceled earlier this year.

What's next: The effort to seek proposals could start within a week, and the council is expected to review options in the fall.

In 2019, the council approved $230,000 in city-funded improvements, along with other changes, to accommodate operations by Exhibits Development Group, which re-opened the building months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Exhibits Development Group was one of five groups that presented proposals for the building in 2019. Other groups proposed a mix of arts-related programming, as well as a potential arcade.

Rochester city officials announced in June that the city was ending the agreement with Exhibits Development Group after the facility had been closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TIMELINE

1927 — The Chateau Theatre opens in downtown Rochester as a vaudeville theater and movie house. Guests were treated to a 14th century French chateau architecture and the music of pipe organ.

1979 — John Kreusel and others start the "Worldwide Friends of the Chateau Theatre" to save the 1,488-seat theater from destruction.

1980 — The Chateau Theatre is added to the National Register of Historic Places.

1983 — The Chateau Theatre shows its last movie. A "Save the Chateau" committee collects thousands of signatures, and the building is purchased for shops and then a restaurant. It ends up in foreclosure.

1994 — Barnes & Noble opens in the Chateau Theatre.

2014 — Barnes & Noble closes.

March 16, 2015 — The city, with help from Mayo Clinic, proposes to buy the historic Chateau Theatre for $6 million.

Jan. 4, 2016 — City closes on theater purchase.

May 10, 2016 — Task force selects Miller Dunwiddie Architecture to lead potential to lead the restoration and re-use project at the downtown theater.

Sept. 20, 2017 — Chateau Theatre Reuse Task Force recommends $23 million upgrade for the historic theater.

June 26, 2018 — Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission approves renovation plans.

Dec. 19, 2018 — City puts out request for proposal for the operation and management of the Chateau for three to five years.

Feb. 15, 2019 — Five proposals are submitted, and a seven-member review team begins comparing the options presented by Entourage Events Group, Exhibits Development Group, Arcades Are Awesome!, Threshold Arts LLC and Arts Trust of Minnesota.

May 6, 2019 — The review team recommends Exhibits Development Group, and the Rochester City Council approves moving forward with creating a contract.

Aug. 19, 2019 — The contract is approved and work starts on approximately $230,000 in city-funded improvements needed to meet EDG’s needs.

Aug. 29, 2019 — EDG holds an open house, announcing “The Magical History Tour,” featuring Beatles memorabilia, will be its first exhibit in the Chateau Theatre, with plans to open in October.

Nov. 23, 2019 — EDG opens the Chateau Theatre with “The Magical History Tour.”

March 13, 2020 -- Gov. Tim Walz declares a statewide pandemic emergency, which leads to restrictions for operations at the Chateau, forcing EDG to close the doors.

June 18, 2021 -- The city of Rochester announces it has agreed with EDG to end the agreement for operating the theater.