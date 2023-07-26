Chateau renovations make way for next phase of operation in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Naura Anderson sees growing potential in the historic Chateau Theatre.

“We are still in that phase where it feels like everything is changing,” the Threshold Arts founding director said. “We’re getting closer to what it will be. That’s when it will click.”

Threshold Arts signed a renewable three-year operating agreement with the city a little more than a year ago, proposing a plan to provide a variety of public programming, as well as access for private events.

Since June 2022, the building has been open more than 200 days and has logged more than 21,000 visitors.

The numbers come as Anderson works to establish regular hours. She currently seeks to open the doors between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. four to five days a week as she works out of the Chateau.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said 300 to 500 people come through as Thursdays Downtown is running, but other visitors stop in throughout the week.

The historic theater has also housed a variety of events, from an Absolute Theatre play to smaller private gatherings, in the evenings, but upgrades that were repeatedly delayed since last year has made scheduling difficult.

The Rochester City Council approved nearly $372,000 in restroom upgrades last month, which is being funded with federal economic development and state Destination Medical Center funds. The work is slated to start Aug. 7 and could take two months to complete.

Work to finalize an upgraded sound system, which will be crucial for a planned Sept. 8 concert by Rochester-based Winterstate, is also underway.

Shay McMullin, of Rochester, and her son, Jake, 2, color at the Chateau Theatre as part of Thursdays Downtown on July 13, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The lack of a reliable sound system hasn’t stopped other performances, including Rochester Thaw performances and a Hometown Opera Company event, from using the space, but Anderson said it does cut into the budget when outside equipment is needed.

“With the lack of the sound system and lighting we needed, it came at a much greater expense,” she said, pointing out lighting concerns related to planned events have been addressed.

Anderson said the restroom and sound system upgrades are expected to usher in a new phase for the Chateau operation, with plans to continue to draw more performances and community events, as well as offer a more stable schedule to host private meetings, weddings and other events.

“I have a really hard time making commitments when I can’t guarantee what that experience is going to be like,” she said, pointing to the months of anticipated construction and upgrades that have marked the first year of operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Threshold Arts is hosting a celebration of its first year in the Chateau, with a look toward what is to come.

Anderson and other partners will make brief comments at 10 a.m., but typical Thursday activities will keep the doors open until 8 p.m.

The weekly Thursday activities include movies provided by Pops Art Theater starting at 11 a.m., an artist-led activity at 1 p.m. and a social hosted by Absolute Theater, which is expected to feature an open mic for performers.

Anderson, who’s working to finalize an annual report for the event, said she hopes it will also provide an opportunity to share what is happening in the city-owned building.

“I know there are a lot of people talking about the Chateau, but they are not talking to me,” she said.

Taibah Albabtain, 12, who is visiting Rochester from Kuwait, colors at the Chateau Theatre as part of Thursdays Downtown on July 13, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The issue of future Chateau operations has been raised at recent City Council meetings with the approval of new work. In addition to the restroom project, the city is expected to spend $210,000 on scheduled heating and air conditioning upgrades.

During a June 26 council meeting, John Kruesel, a downtown business owner and historian, suggested any upgrades be put on hold until the City Council revisited a 2017 recommendation that proposed a $23 million Chateau renovation plan.

“I would say put it on hold,” he said of adding a second-level restroom for performers and other uses, calling the existing building an embarrassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said such comments emerge whenever new work is being planned, but he said the restroom upgrades are designed to increase use of the building and study the potential for future uses, which could include a large-scale renovation.

The 2017 proposal, however, is likely outdated amid rising construction costs.

“It’s getting old enough now, and the construction landscape has changed so much, to say that $30 million probably isn’t a good number anymore,” he said, pointing to a cost estimate that has increased since the original proposal.

Anderson said she’s hoping the work being done can help prove there is a need for added performing arts space and that it can be profitable in the building the city purchased for $6 million in 2015.

Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, begins by teaching the crowd a few French and Creole words during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

She said if the work proves the point, she’d be happy to step aside and make room for added investment.

“I’ve said from the beginning, if someone came to the city with the ability to purchase the building and turn it into something we know will work for the community benefit, I would gladly step aside and allow someone to do that,” she said.

Until then, she said the goal is to continue to open the doors wider and provide opportunities for Rochester residents and visitors to find a place of rest and entertainment.

“Seeing what we have done in just over a year’s time, when we aren’t ready to be open, is really inspiring to know what the potential can be once we are fully equipped to operate in the manner we envisioned,” she said.