Chateau Theatre contract ready for City Council review

ROCHESTER — A proposed contract for operation of the historic Chateau Theatre will require at least six days of activity a week, with four or more of those days open to the public.

The three-year contract with Threshold Arts is slated to be reviewed by the Rochester City Council on Monday.

”We anticipate within a matter of a few weeks within getting the contract signed, approved and finalized, we will have some sort of activation in there,” said Naura Anderson, Threshold’s founding director.

The organization was among three groups that presented plans to operate the facility last year, proposing daily activation of the Chateau.

The plans call for a variety of arts and cultural exhibits, alongside retail and community spaces, with the ability for private rentals, but Anderson said the proposed agreement goes deeper than last year’s pitch by outlining collaboration with city departments and efforts to meet city equity goals.

City departments will be able schedule up to 14 events a year at the Chateau, in addition to other access for city activities approved by the administration.

Threshold also plans to offer rental discounts to groups supporting residents who are Black, indigenous and people of color, or other underserved communities.

Anderson said she’s excited about the opportunity to show the community what is possible in the building the city purchased for $6 million in 2016.

“There is no shortage of interest in doing things in that space,” she said, noting that several groups will help work toward regular activation over the course of the summer.

While a long-term plan for the building has yet to be finalized, the Threshold contract does offer the city a buyout option if the city identifies another use for the site.

Anderson said that won’t hamper the work being planned.

”We are planning to do what we are charged with,” she said, pointing to short-term activation.

“If an investor comes along that wants to make the investment, we are excited to help them figure out how that space can be operated and how the community responds to it,” she added.

As part of the agreement, Anderson said Threshold is working to finalize the end of its agreement with the Castle Community. The organization will continue to operate its retail space on South Broadway Avenue.

Once Threshold’s operations at the Chateau start, the organization will not be charged rent, but it will turn over 10% of any rental revenue to the city, for use on future building enhancements.

The city will also continue to fund up to $2,900 in monthly utilities for the building that currently sees an average $2,881 utility bill for electricity, natural gas, water and sewer services.

Threshold will be billed for anything beyond the $2,900 city payment.

Additionally, the city will be responsible for some upgrades to the building to make way for future performances. A report to the City Council states a request for state Destination Medical Center funds is planned, and Anderson said Threshold Arts will fund some temporary changes for the space.

The City Council is slated to vote on whether to approve the contract at its 7 p.m. meeting Monday, May 16, 2022, in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.