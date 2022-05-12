SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Chateau Theatre contract ready for City Council review

Proposal calls for activation of city-owned historic theatre at least six days a week.

Chateau Theatre
Chateau Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 12, 2022 01:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A proposed contract for operation of the historic Chateau Theatre will require at least six days of activity a week, with four or more of those days open to the public.

The three-year contract with Threshold Arts is slated to be reviewed by the Rochester City Council on Monday.

Read more from Randy
Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections logo
Local
Fillmore County commissioners ready to break from three-county corrections agreement
The decision maintains the Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections agreement through end of the year.
May 11, 2022 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester council member raises question about city's definition of emergency linked to past mask mandates
Council member Bransford points to potential for separating public health emergency from natural disasters as defined in city code,
May 10, 2022 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Keith Ellison Planned Parenthood
Local
AG: More out-of-state residents could seek abortion care in Minnesota
Keith Ellison said restrictions in surrounding states could lead people to Minnesota, if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down protections.
May 10, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

”We anticipate within a matter of a few weeks within getting the contract signed, approved and finalized, we will have some sort of activation in there,” said Naura Anderson, Threshold’s founding director.

The organization was among three groups that presented plans to operate the facility last year, proposing daily activation of the Chateau.

The plans call for a variety of arts and cultural exhibits, alongside retail and community spaces, with the ability for private rentals, but Anderson said the proposed agreement goes deeper than last year’s pitch by outlining collaboration with city departments and efforts to meet city equity goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

City departments will be able schedule up to 14 events a year at the Chateau, in addition to other access for city activities approved by the administration.

Threshold also plans to offer rental discounts to groups supporting residents who are Black, indigenous and people of color, or other underserved communities.

Anderson said she’s excited about the opportunity to show the community what is possible in the building the city purchased for $6 million in 2016.

“There is no shortage of interest in doing things in that space,” she said, noting that several groups will help work toward regular activation over the course of the summer.

While a long-term plan for the building has yet to be finalized, the Threshold contract does offer the city a buyout option if the city identifies another use for the site.

Anderson said that won’t hamper the work being planned.

”We are planning to do what we are charged with,” she said, pointing to short-term activation.

“If an investor comes along that wants to make the investment, we are excited to help them figure out how that space can be operated and how the community responds to it,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the agreement, Anderson said Threshold is working to finalize the end of its agreement with the Castle Community. The organization will continue to operate its retail space on South Broadway Avenue.

Once Threshold’s operations at the Chateau start, the organization will not be charged rent, but it will turn over 10% of any rental revenue to the city, for use on future building enhancements.

The city will also continue to fund up to $2,900 in monthly utilities for the building that currently sees an average $2,881 utility bill for electricity, natural gas, water and sewer services.

Threshold will be billed for anything beyond the $2,900 city payment.

Additionally, the city will be responsible for some upgrades to the building to make way for future performances. A report to the City Council states a request for state Destination Medical Center funds is planned, and Anderson said Threshold Arts will fund some temporary changes for the space.

The City Council is slated to vote on whether to approve the contract at its 7 p.m. meeting Monday, May 16, 2022, in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Two chairs, melted by a fire, sit against a smoke blackened wall. In the background, a door is open to an office that looks relatively untouched by fire and smoke.
Local
Rochester church that was victim of arson says its prayer is for whoever lit the fire
A little less than a month after a fire was started at Peace United Church of Christ, church leaders and others gathered Thursday, May 12, 2022, to reflect on the fire, speak about the damage it caused and look toward the church’s future.
May 12, 2022 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
On the eve of GOP state convention, party faces a dilemma: Electronic ballots or paper ballots.
GOP may have best chance to win governor's office in 16 years.
May 12, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Fillmore County News graphic.jpg
Local
Kayaker rescued from river in Fillmore County
The woman was rescued by the Lanesboro Fire Department Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
May 12, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Dodge County News graphic (1).jpg
Local
MnDOT hosting a public meeting to discuss MN Highway 57 construction project
The meeting is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Kasson City Hall.
May 12, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports