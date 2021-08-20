Chateau Theatre operation proposals sought

The quest for a new Chateau Theatre operator has begun.

The city of Rochester released the official request for proposals Friday morning. The eight-page document outlines expectations for any pitch aimed at operating the historic building for at least three years.

Proposals for operations of the building, which originally opened as a theater in 1927, are due by noon Sept. 29.

RELATED: Chateau operating proposals will be sought

The city will retain ownership of the Chateau Theatre, which it purchased for $6 million in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chateau Theatre is an important part of our community,” Rochester Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said in a statement announcing the request for operation proposals. “It is our goal to ensure this RFP reaches a broad audience to provide the opportunity for the selection of an operation which would best serve our community and the building. We look forward to residents and visitors have the ability to enjoy the space again.”

The city has set several priorities for potential operators, including:

Manage the day-to-day building operations of the Chateau Theatre in a cost-effective and high-quality manner;

Work strategically to achieve a high level of activation of the building for events not to exceed current building capacity;

Create a vibrant entertainment, education, and cultural hub in the Heart of the City;

Develop and implement strategies to engage with existing community groups and attract new partners and events;

Support the City’s investment in Chateau Theatre through exercising the highest standard of maintenance and preservation of the building.

Creative and unique options that accomplish similar goals in unconventional ways are encouraged to apply.

With work on nearby Peace Plaza starting to wrap up, the Chateau is seen as a key part of the Destination Medical Center effort.

“The historic Chateau Theatre is located in the Heart of the City, a priority area for development in the Destination Medical Center initiative,” DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb said. “Dynamically activated, the Chateau, will add to the vibrancy of our downtown and community.”

The new request follows a decision by the city and Exhibits Development Group to part ways before the end of a three-year agreement that resulted from a 2018 call for operations proposals.

Exhibits Development Group opened the building in 2019, but saw closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic before agreeing to end its use of the site.

The Rochester City Council voted 5-2 to seek proposals for operations, with council member Shaun Palmer proposing potential sale of the building and council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick stating she’d like to see measures taken to protect the integrity of the building and target a long-term use as an arts center.

In 2017, a city task force recommended a potential $23 million upgrade to use the theater as a performing arts center, but the city council opted to find an interim use to gauge potential use and work on funding options.

Parrish recently pointed to tax credits as a potential source for future improvements, but noted the option would require the city to turn the building over to an outside entity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this week that the council is expected to review operations proposals this fall.

If a proposal is selected, the process will begin to craft an agreement with the city.

Questions about submitting a proposal or the process can be directed to Jaymi Wilson, Rochester project manager, at jwilson@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2023.