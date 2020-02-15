The Chateau will host the world premiere of Dressing the Abbey, which features 35 original costumes from the acclaimed television series Downton Abbey™.
The exhibition showcases the turbulence and changes in the late Edwardian era through the 1920s through the fashions of the period while evoking fans’ favorite moments from the hit television series.
The costumes will be showcased in three different locations throughout Rochester: the Historic Chateau Theatre, the Elizabethan room at The Kahler Grand Hotel and the History Center of Olmsted County. Visitors can purchase their tickets to Dressing the Abbey at Chateau or online at www.chateaurochester.com
The exhibition begins on the mezzanine (skyway) level of Chateau with six stunning period costumes. Next stop is the iconic Elizabethan Room of The Kahler Grand Hotel, which features 26 costumes worn by the stars of Downton Abbey™. In addition and under separate admission, two more costumes are displayed at the History Center of Olmsted County.
The exhibition dates and locations are as followed:
Chateau and the Kahler Grand Hotel, Elizabethan Room
February 17 - April 8
Experience 30-plus original Downton Abbey ™ costumes that depict fashions of the British aristocracy in the early 20th century. Costumes are presented at the historic Chateau and in the iconic Elizabethan Room of The Kahler Grand Hotel. The Elizabethan Room evokes the interiors of Highclere Castle, where much of Downton Abbey™ was filmed, and has been a premiere gathering place in Rochester since the Kahler Grand Hotel opened in 1921.This exhibition is open to the public: (Monday-Friday: 10:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am-6:00 pm). Tickets are available at the Chateau: 15 SW First Street (main entrance on the Peace Plaza and online www.chateaurochester.com).
- Adult: $15 (18+)
- Senior Citizen, Military and Chateau Member: $13
- Youth Rate (ages 6-17): $5, One free youth admission with each adult admission purchase
- Children (ages 5 and younger): Free
History Center of Olmsted County
February 17 - April 8
Two costumes from Downton Abbey™ represent the rural pleasures of country house living and “flapper fashions” of the Roaring ‘20s. Joining them are dresses and artifacts from the center’s collection, demonstrating how the styles of the era made their way to southeast Minnesota.
This exhibition is included in the standard entrance fee for History Center of Olmsted County: $5 for adults; $2 for children ages 2-12; free for children under age 2 and members of the center.
History Center of Olmsted County (Tuesday-Saturday; 9:00 am-5:00 pm). www.olmstedhistory.com
Important dates and events below:
MONDAY, FEB. 17
The Exhibition opens to the public.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
Dressing the Abbey Lunch and Learn
Join Matthew Dacy, chair of the Mayo Clinic Heritage Days program, and members of the exhibition design team. You will receive an inside perspective about the making of the exhibition along with its unique ties to the Mayo and Kahler families and their experience with the RMS Titanic. Light lunch will be served. Tickets can be purchased at Chateau or online at www.chateaurochester.com.
STARTS SUNDAY, FEB. 23
English High Tea at the Kahler Grand Hotel
Expand your experience by joining the Kahler Grand Hotel for High Tea weekly surrounded by the Dressing the Abbey exhibition! Hight Tea will be available every Sunday starting February 23. High Tea includes an assortment of finger sandwiches, including cucumber, watercress and cream cheese, along with chicken salad croissants, turkey with pimento and boursin on flatbread, and ham salad with English cheddar. Cost is $50 per person. High Tea tickets are sold at Chateau or online at. www.chateaurochester.com.