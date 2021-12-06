Chatfield boy, 14, in coma after crashing an ATV

CHATFIELD — A Chatfield teen suffered severe injuries in an ATV crash on Saturday.

Marick Mercer, 14, of Chatfield, was riding a three-wheeler ATV on the family property in the 12000 block of Mill Creek Road Southeast, about 3 miles northwest of Chatfield on Saturday afternoon, said Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

When Marick did not return on time, his parents began to look for him. Shelly and Keith Mercer found found their unresponsive son near the ATV and called 911, Schueller said.

Deputies responded to the call about 12:50 p.m. and found him to have injuries to the back of his head and to his mouth. Marick was flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, Schueller said, where he is being kept in an induced coma.

According to a GoFundMe page started by a family friend, Marick, has undergone two surgeries and is expected to endure a long stay in the hospital followed by a period of rehabilitation.

Once he began receiving medical care, it was apparent that he had several skull fractures, an air leak in his upper thoracic area, and possible damage to his kidney, his mother wrote on the GoFundMe site.

To donate for Marick's care, search for "Maricks Squad" on GoFundMe.com or donate at F&M Bank Community Bank in Chatfield, where an account has been set up for Marick's benefit.