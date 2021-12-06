SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Chatfield boy, 14, in coma after crashing an ATV

Teen was found by his parents, flown to Saint Marys Hospital for care.

Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
December 06, 2021 10:10 AM
Share

CHATFIELD — A Chatfield teen suffered severe injuries in an ATV crash on Saturday.

Marick Mercer, 14, of Chatfield, was riding a three-wheeler ATV on the family property in the 12000 block of Mill Creek Road Southeast, about 3 miles northwest of Chatfield on Saturday afternoon, said Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

When Marick did not return on time, his parents began to look for him. Shelly and Keith Mercer found found their unresponsive son near the ATV and called 911, Schueller said.

Deputies responded to the call about 12:50 p.m. and found him to have injuries to the back of his head and to his mouth. Marick was flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, Schueller said, where he is being kept in an induced coma.

According to a GoFundMe page started by a family friend, Marick, has undergone two surgeries and is expected to endure a long stay in the hospital followed by a period of rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once he began receiving medical care, it was apparent that he had several skull fractures, an air leak in his upper thoracic area, and possible damage to his kidney, his mother wrote on the GoFundMe site.

To donate for Marick's care, search for "Maricks Squad" on GoFundMe.com or donate at F&M Bank Community Bank in Chatfield, where an account has been set up for Marick's benefit.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTYCHATFIELD
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts