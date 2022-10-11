Chatfield City Council approves city administrator amendment, votes down ATV, golf cart ordinance motion

CHATFIELD — At its Monday night meeting, the Chatfield City Council passed an ordinance to amend the city charter and voted down a motion to draft an ordinance regulating ATV, UTV and golf cart use on city streets.

The second vote on the amendment ordinance was unanimous, same as the council's first vote during the Sept. 26 meeting. The amendment, which goes into effect in mid to late January, clarifies the city administrator role, a position that has long been referred to as the city clerk. For nearly 23 years, City Clerk Joel Young has, in practice, acted as a city administrator, but his title did not reflect that.

"The person who's designated the city clerk has fulfilled functions beyond the pale of a city clerk for years," said Mayor Russ Smith at the Sept. 26 meeting. "This is, for me and for others on the council, this is more of a housekeeping item. Let's get that job description into the 21st century."

The amendment will take effect in mid to late January, 90 days after the change is posted in the Chatfield News.

Later in the meeting, three council members cast votes against a motion to authorize City Attorney Fred Suhler Jr. to draft an ordinance regulating ATV, UTV and golf cart use in the city.

"I think we need an ordinance, and I definitely agree that we need a golf cart ordinance," said Councilor Paul Novotny. "I just don't like this one."

The draft ordinance presented by Chatfield Police Chief Shane Fox would have established permits for those who want to operate ATVs and golf carts on city streets, lasting one year and costing $10 per permit. Council members discussed the practicality of passing an ordinance restricting certain actions, such as underage driving, when state law already covers those concerns.

"If you have input, if there's things you'd like to see pulled or added or taken out, I know Shane has been working on this for quite a while," said Smith. "But we do need something in town. Sometime, there's going to be an accident ... and when one does happen, there'll be a lot of questions asked, 'Why did this happen?' you know, if we don't have something."

The council agreed to revisit the issue when it convenes again on Oct. 24.