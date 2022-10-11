We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Chatfield City Council approves city administrator amendment, votes down ATV, golf cart ordinance motion

The charter amendment officially adds a city administrator role in the city's charter. It will go into effect in January.

IMG_9215.JPG
The Chatfield City Council meets on Sept. 26, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin file photo
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
October 10, 2022 07:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CHATFIELD — At its Monday night meeting, the Chatfield City Council passed an ordinance to amend the city charter and voted down a motion to draft an ordinance regulating ATV, UTV and golf cart use on city streets.

The second vote on the amendment ordinance was unanimous, same as the council's first vote during the Sept. 26 meeting. The amendment, which goes into effect in mid to late January, clarifies the city administrator role, a position that has long been referred to as the city clerk. For nearly 23 years, City Clerk Joel Young has, in practice, acted as a city administrator, but his title did not reflect that.

Also Read
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Local
Mayoral challenger's campaign flier is at odds with incumbent's stated stance on Soldiers Field Golf Course
Challenger Britt Noser says Mayor Kim Norton's support for 18 holes of golf at Soldiers Field Park leaves room for changes to the course, but Norton says she wants the number of golf holes to remain as it is.
October 10, 2022 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
01 100921-BORDER-LAWSUIT-SISTERS-00581.jpg
Local
Honduran family in Rochester awarded $80k for mistreatment by border patrol
Two Honduran sisters living in Rochester accepted an $80,000 settlement offer from the federal government following a lawsuit that alleged the pair suffered mistreatment by border patrol agents in 2021.
October 10, 2022 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

"The person who's designated the city clerk has fulfilled functions beyond the pale of a city clerk for years," said Mayor Russ Smith at the Sept. 26 meeting. "This is, for me and for others on the council, this is more of a housekeeping item. Let's get that job description into the 21st century."

The amendment will take effect in mid to late January, 90 days after the change is posted in the Chatfield News.

Later in the meeting, three council members cast votes against a motion to authorize City Attorney Fred Suhler Jr. to draft an ordinance regulating ATV, UTV and golf cart use in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think we need an ordinance, and I definitely agree that we need a golf cart ordinance," said Councilor Paul Novotny. "I just don't like this one."

The draft ordinance presented by Chatfield Police Chief Shane Fox would have established permits for those who want to operate ATVs and golf carts on city streets, lasting one year and costing $10 per permit. Council members discussed the practicality of passing an ordinance restricting certain actions, such as underage driving, when state law already covers those concerns.

"If you have input, if there's things you'd like to see pulled or added or taken out, I know Shane has been working on this for quite a while," said Smith. "But we do need something in town. Sometime, there's going to be an accident ... and when one does happen, there'll be a lot of questions asked, 'Why did this happen?' you know, if we don't have something."

The council agreed to revisit the issue when it convenes again on Oct. 24.

IMG_9215.JPG
Local
Chatfield City Council approves first of two votes to define administrator role in city charter
If the ordinance passes unanimously at the next council meeting, the changes to the city charter will go into effect in early January.
September 26, 2022 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

Related Topics: CHATFIELDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
James Grant
Local
Rochester man given stayed prison sentence for 2018 shooting incident
James Comer Grant, 42, of Rochester will be on supervised release for five years as part of a plea deal for his involvement in an incident where a gun was fired during an argument in downtown Rochester in 2018.
October 10, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Spring Valley map.png
Local
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sunday crash in Fillmore County
The driver sustained life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
October 10, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
20221010_150635(0).jpg
Business
Former Rochester lighting store to house a medical supply center
Rochester building permits show that 511 Northern Hills Drive NE, the former home of Northern Lights & Furnishings, is being renovated to house a new tenant, Arrowhealth Medical Supply.
October 10, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 9-15, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 10, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports