Chatfield couple mine 1.90-carat diamond

Jessica and Seth Erickson successfully mined a brown diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park while on their anniversary trip.

Jessica and Seth Erickson of Chatfield mined a diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Ark., recently.
Contributed / Crater of Diamonds State Park
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 11, 2022 04:55 PM
MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A Chatfield couple went on an anniversary trip and returned with a diamond.

Jessica and Seth Erickson visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, as a part of their 11-state road trip celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Crater of Diamonds State Park is the only public diamond mine in the U.S. The Ericksons visited the state park and found what every visitor hopes to: a diamond.

After digging through dirt for a few hours, the Ericksons transitioned to wet sifting, which is a technique to find diamonds that requires two screens to be submerged in water in order to wash soil away. Seth didn’t need to wait for the soil to wash away, though. He spotted a metallic-looking gem in the bottom of his screen after an hour of wet sifting.

The Ericksons brought the gem to the Diamond Discovery Center at the state park, where staff registered it as a 1.90-carat brown diamond.

The couple named their diamond HIMO, after each of their children's initials.

So far, 581 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park this year, averaging out to one to two diamonds found by visitors every day.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
