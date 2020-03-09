North Creek Dairy Barn Roof Collapse
Neighbors and fellow farmers help load cattle at North-Creek Dairy, which is owned by the Hoffman family near Chatfield. The roof of the family’s barn collapsed under the weight of more than a foot of snow.

 Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com/

After heavy snows caused a number of roof collapses last winter, the Hoffman family is still recovering one year later.

