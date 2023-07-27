Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Chatfield man charged with homicide for 2022 crash that killed Rochester motorcyclist

Nicholas Allan Sprau, 58, of Chatfield, was allegedly driving drunk when he turned in front of a Rochester man's motorcycle on Highway 52. The man died at the scene.

HOMICIDE COURTS.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:38 AM

ROCHESTER — A 58-year-old Chatfield man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide related to a September 2022 crash that killed one, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Nicholas Allan Sprau is charged with three counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide related to driving under the influence of alcohol. He is also charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, both gross misdemeanors. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 31, 2023.

Sprau is accused of killing Rick Jay Hutton, 36, of Rochester, the night of Sept. 10, 2022, while turning into his driveway on Highway 52. Sprau is accused of being heavily intoxicated during the crash.

Find more news important to you

According to the criminal complaint:

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper was dispatched to a crash on Highway 52 near milepost 36 to find Sprau's 2018 Chevrolet Traverse partially in the driveway of a residence. The trooper also found Hutton's 1984 Honda Motorcycle laying in the middle of the highway. There was significant damage to the Traverse and heavy damage to the motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the trooper approached Sprau he could smell an overwhelming odor of alcohol coming from him.

Sprau was headed northbound on Highway 52 when he turned left into his driveway on the 1300 block of Highway 52 Southeast. Hutton was headed southbound on Highway 52.

Sprau told the trooper that he saw the motorcycle but thought he had enough time to turn. The vehicles collided in the roadway.

He failed multiple field sobriety tests and blew a 0.185 during a preliminary alcohol breath test. Sprau was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

While en route to the ADC, the trooper learned that Hutton had died at the scene.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a blood draw for Sprau. An analysis of his blood showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.173.

Witnesses told a state patrol trooper that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and had passed at least three vehicles prior to the crash.

Sprau was coming home from a brewery in Fountain. Both Sprau and his passenger told law enforcement that they had been drinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hutton's autopsy determined he died from multiple blunt force injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

A scene reconstruction determined that Hutton was traveling below the speed limit when he began braking prior to the crash.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
20230726_093422.jpg
Business
'Happy' Illinois buyers paid $9.51 million for former Adamson Motors real estate
4h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20230725_092228.jpg
Business
Red's Savoy to bring its 'Sota-style' pizza to Rochester
5h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
072623-Breland at the Olmsted County Fair
Arts and Entertainment
Breland entertains small, appreciative crowd at Olmsted County Fair
11h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival - Century vs. Dodge County Boy
Prep
Dodge County, La Crescent standouts selected to play in high school hockey Elite League
5h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
072523-Wyatt Honecker Practice
Members Only
Prep
Rochester's Wyatt Honecker among best teenage bowlers in the US
6h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Public works existing.jpg
Local
Olmsted County seeks Rochester zoning change with $16.7 million in construction planned
15h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_8639.JPG
Local
Rochester School Board gives superintendent Kent Pekel a favorable review for leadership during crises
20h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer