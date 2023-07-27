Chatfield man charged with homicide for 2022 crash that killed Rochester motorcyclist

ROCHESTER — A 58-year-old Chatfield man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide related to a September 2022 crash that killed one, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Nicholas Allan Sprau is charged with three counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide related to driving under the influence of alcohol. He is also charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, both gross misdemeanors. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 31, 2023.

Sprau is accused of killing Rick Jay Hutton, 36, of Rochester, the night of Sept. 10, 2022, while turning into his driveway on Highway 52. Sprau is accused of being heavily intoxicated during the crash.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper was dispatched to a crash on Highway 52 near milepost 36 to find Sprau's 2018 Chevrolet Traverse partially in the driveway of a residence. The trooper also found Hutton's 1984 Honda Motorcycle laying in the middle of the highway. There was significant damage to the Traverse and heavy damage to the motorcycle.

When the trooper approached Sprau he could smell an overwhelming odor of alcohol coming from him.

Sprau was headed northbound on Highway 52 when he turned left into his driveway on the 1300 block of Highway 52 Southeast. Hutton was headed southbound on Highway 52.

Sprau told the trooper that he saw the motorcycle but thought he had enough time to turn. The vehicles collided in the roadway.

He failed multiple field sobriety tests and blew a 0.185 during a preliminary alcohol breath test. Sprau was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

While en route to the ADC, the trooper learned that Hutton had died at the scene.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a blood draw for Sprau. An analysis of his blood showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.173.

Witnesses told a state patrol trooper that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and had passed at least three vehicles prior to the crash.

Sprau was coming home from a brewery in Fountain. Both Sprau and his passenger told law enforcement that they had been drinking.

Hutton's autopsy determined he died from multiple blunt force injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

A scene reconstruction determined that Hutton was traveling below the speed limit when he began braking prior to the crash.