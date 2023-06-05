Chatfield man given 30 days in jail for raping woman

CHATFIELD, Minn. — A 47-year-old Chatfield man was sentenced to 30 days in jail for raping a woman over two years ago.

Eric John Kreter pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal that lowered his initial criminal charge from felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct and capped his sentence at 30 days in jail.

He appeared before District Judge Pamela King who ordered him to register as a predatory offender and be on supervised probation for two years.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kreter raped a woman in a northern Chatfield home during the early morning hours of Jan. 23, 2021.

The woman repeatedly told Kreter to stop and went to a hospital following the sexual assault.

Law enforcement viewed text messages between the woman and a friend that were sent shortly after the assault where the woman recounted the incident.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.