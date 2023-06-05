99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Chatfield man given 30 days in jail for sexual assault

The man was allowed to plea to a lesser charge that took prison time off the table.

Eric John Kreter
Eric John Kreter.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 05, 2023 at 4:37 PM

CHATFIELD, Minn. — A 47-year-old Chatfield man was sentenced to 30 days in jail for sexually assaulting a woman over two years ago.

Eric John Kreter pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal that lowered his initial criminal charge from felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct and capped his sentence at 30 days in jail.

He appeared before District Judge Pamela King who ordered him to register as a predatory offender and be on supervised probation for two years.

Learn more

According to the criminal complaint:

Kreter sexually assaulted a woman in a northern Chatfield home during the early morning hours of Jan. 23, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman repeatedly told Kreter to stop and went to a hospital following the sexual assault.

Law enforcement viewed text messages between the woman and a friend that were sent shortly after the assault in which the woman recounted the incident.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Towers Structural Issue
Local
Timelines remain uncertain for Rochester Towers Condominium residents
June 06, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
American Ninja Warrior - Season 15
Local
Roo Yori advances to semifinals of American Ninja Warrior
June 06, 2023 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
080420.N.RPB.LINCOLNSHIRE.PARK.09413.jpg
Local
New Lincolnshire splash pad opening soon
June 06, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Marathon Runner Kasey Kuker
Sports
Rochester marathoner makes a run for a record
June 06, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Rochester Recordings 04.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
'Mosh Pits and Memories' puts Rochester's DIY music scene on display
June 06, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Blondies Butcher Shop
Business
Blondies Butcher Shop hopes to build a legacy while honoring its past
June 06, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Shannon Gowen Portrait on 6-1-23
Community
As a Disney princess on ice, Shannon Gowen traveled the world and back to Rochester
June 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger