Chatfield man given 30 days in jail for sexual assault
The man was allowed to plea to a lesser charge that took prison time off the table.
CHATFIELD, Minn. — A 47-year-old Chatfield man was sentenced to 30 days in jail for sexually assaulting a woman over two years ago.
Eric John Kreter pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal that lowered his initial criminal charge from felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct and capped his sentence at 30 days in jail.
He appeared before District Judge Pamela King who ordered him to register as a predatory offender and be on supervised probation for two years.
According to the criminal complaint:
Kreter sexually assaulted a woman in a northern Chatfield home during the early morning hours of Jan. 23, 2021.
The woman repeatedly told Kreter to stop and went to a hospital following the sexual assault.
Law enforcement viewed text messages between the woman and a friend that were sent shortly after the assault in which the woman recounted the incident.
Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.
