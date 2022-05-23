Chatfield man injured after tractor falls off cliff Saturday
The man suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.
CHATFIELD — A Chatfield man is recovering from moderate injuries after falling off a cliff in his tractor Saturday May 21, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. James Schueller.
According to Schueller, a homeowner was mowing his grass with a tractor at a residence on the 9000 block of County Road 7 North East Saturday morning when he fell off a cliff in his backyard. The man fell approximately 30 to 40 feet.
Schueller said the man suffered moderate shoulder and back injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Chatfield Ambulance.
