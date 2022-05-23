SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 23
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Chatfield man injured after tractor falls off cliff Saturday

The man suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Ambulance stock photo
Ambulance
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
May 23, 2022 09:37 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CHATFIELD — A Chatfield man is recovering from moderate injuries after falling off a cliff in his tractor Saturday May 21, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, a homeowner was mowing his grass with a tractor at a residence on the 9000 block of County Road 7 North East Saturday morning when he fell off a cliff in his backyard. The man fell approximately 30 to 40 feet.

Also Read
Amber Buckanaga works on her clothing designs.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Minnesota Indigenous fashion designer hits Duluth, NYC runways with collective
Buckanaga Social Club is hosting a fashion show at Duluth Coffee Co.'s Roastery on July 21, and was accepted for their second showing at Rise New York Fashion Week in September.
May 21, 2022 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Ready to harvest Blue Oyster mushrooms..jpg
Exclusive
Business
Local farm makes room for mushrooms
Local mushrooms are making both meals and medicine.
May 21, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
20220512_103430.jpg
Members Only
Business
New 'digit' design to help people who have lost fingers
Brand Sampson and Marty Frana of Rochester-based Limb Lab recently received a patent for the design of a new "universal digit" prosthetic.
May 21, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Schueller said the man suffered moderate shoulder and back injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Chatfield Ambulance.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCHATFIELDACCIDENTS
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Police lights crime
Local
Rochester man arrested for assaulting cop
The man is currently in custody for assaulting a police officer Sunday evening.
May 23, 2022 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Gunshots reported two days in a row in Rochester; no reported injuries
Friday and Saturday saw reports of gunfire in Rochester, according to authorities. Law enforcement recovered shell cases from both incidents.
May 23, 2022 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Byron Primary School receives 'school of excellence' designation
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 15-21, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 23, 2022 06:36 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link