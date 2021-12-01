SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Chatfield man injured in Olmsted County crash

The vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 30 at County Road 139 when it entered the ditch and rolled.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
November 30, 2021 11:38 PM
Share

CHATFIELD -- A Chatfield man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Minnesota Highway 30.

George William Rodgers, 61, was driving a 1998 GMC Sonoma westbound on Highway 30 at County Road 139 at 7:22 a.m. when the vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Rodgers was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Chatfield Police Department and Chatfield Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the scene.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts