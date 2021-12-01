Chatfield man injured in Olmsted County crash

CHATFIELD -- A Chatfield man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Minnesota Highway 30.

George William Rodgers, 61, was driving a 1998 GMC Sonoma westbound on Highway 30 at County Road 139 at 7:22 a.m. when the vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Rodgers was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Chatfield Police Department and Chatfield Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the scene.