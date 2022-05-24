Chatfield pair charged for taking about $100k from vulnerable adult

CHATFIELD — A Chatfield man and woman have been charged in Olmsted County District Court with stealing about $100,000 dollars from a vulnerable adult under their care, according to court records.

Bruce Lyn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, are both facing six charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and a summons has been issued for them to appear before District Judge Pamela King on July 7. No attorney is listed for the pair.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Amundson’s transferred $98,191.15 between January 2018 and December 2020 from a person that Bruce Amundson had a power of attorney over.

Law enforcement found bank slips from a Rochester bank where the deposits and withdrawals happened.

The pair told law enforcement the transfers were approved by the victim in exchange for the pair caring for the vulnerable adult. They were not able to furnish a contract authorizing the transactions.

The pair told law enforcement they put the vulnerable adult into a nursing home facility in April 2018.

The investigation was initially started after an Olmsted County adult protection social worker submitted a report to law enforcement about potential abuse. At the time the report was submitted, the victim had an outstanding bill of around $28,578 at the Rochester care facility.