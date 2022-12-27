Chatfield Township crash injures 4 on Highway 52

CHATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Four people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 52 near Chatfield on Monday evening, Dec. 26, 2022.

A 2018 GMC Acadia was traveling north on the highway and a 2015 Chevy Suburban was traveling south when the Acadia lost control of the vehicle and hit the Suburban, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The driver of the Acadia, 46-year-old Michaelanne Marie Turner of Dubuque, Iowa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Suburban, 39-year-old Shanalee Marie Knight of Lanesboro, had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Saint Marys.

Two passengers in the Acadia were also transported to Saint Marys, including Charlene Marie Sisler, 65, of Dubuque, Iowa with non-life threatening injuries and William James Sisler, 66, of Kennesaw, Ga. with unknown injuries.

The road conditions were dry, the report stated.

The Chatfield Fire Department and Ambulance and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.