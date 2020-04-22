PINE ISLAND — Count the Pine Island Cheese Festival as another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Terrilynn Twaddle, a member of the Cheese Festival executive committee, told the Pine Island City Council on Tuesday that the city's signature summer event will not take place in 2020.
The event would have been held the first weekend in June after school is out. But uncertainty about whether the state's social distancing guidelines will be relaxed or removed means there isn't time for food vendors to order product now and still cancel those orders if the event is scrapped at the last minute.
"People have asked us why not postpone it instead," Twaddle told the council, adding that other events such as Water Ski Days in Lake City or the Covered Bridge Festival in Zumbrota have been moved to the fall. "Our thought is we'd just cancel it for this year and use the time to, hopefully, make 2021 the best Cheese Festival ever."
In other business, the city council passed a new ordinance for food carts in the city. Cart owners would need to pay a yearly $150 permit fee. The ordinance does not include food trucks on public property, an issue the city will address at a future meeting.
• The city council directed staff to update the city's liquor ordinance to allow breweries. The South X Southeast Minnesota Brewery is planning to open later this year. The business took over the old Pine Island Cheese Mart location and the owners are renovating the building.
• The city agreed to voice its support for a project being undertaken by Three Rivers Community Action Network to renovate the Knollwood Apartments. The apartments currently offer an affordable housing option with 24 units, including several that are ADA compliant.
The project will upgrade kitchens, bathrooms and other amenities to help maintain the building as a viable affordable housing option well into the future, said Leah Hall from Three Rivers. The upgrades will cost $1.3 million and are being funded by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency.