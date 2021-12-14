SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Chester Woods admission fee waived indefinitely

Olmsted County commissioner voices concern about lack of control at the gate of the county park.

Chester Woods
Chester Woods Park
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 14, 2021 04:16 PM
Free admission to Olmsted County’s Chester Woods Park will remain in place indefinitely, but one county commissioner has concerns about the move.

“I believe if we open it up, we won’t have the oversight like we do now,” Commissioner Matt Flynn said.

He said the vehicle entrance fees -- $5 a day or $25 for an annual pass – provide some control related to how the park is used. The fees were dropped a year ago as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olmsted County Public Works Director Kaye Bieniek said parks superintendent Karlin Ziegler reported "really positive feedback" for that and that park usage increased.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said every other county park provides free access, without notable problems.

“There’s a risk at every one of our parks,” she said in response to Flynn’s concerns.

Commissioner Gregg Wright, who sits on the county’s park commission, said the increased activity has boosted camping and rentals, which has generated revenue.

“The park board itself really recommended this,” he said, noting it allows staff more time to be in the park, rather than manning the entrance gate.

In March, Ziegler said the entrance fees had generated an average of $95,000 a year, but monitoring the gatehouse to collect fees cost $87,000 a year in staff time.

Chester Woods Park is on the headwaters of Bear Creek, east of Rochester, off U.S. Highway 14.

The park includes a swimming beach, water equipment rentals, 16 miles of hiking trails, 5 miles of groomed trails for cross-county skiing or fat tire biking, seven picnic areas, and a 50-unit campground with modern restrooms with showers.

