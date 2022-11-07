SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Chester Woods Disabled American Veterans shotgun hunt set to start

Annual hunt harvests a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.

Chester Woods
By Staff reports
November 07, 2022 08:00 AM
ROCHESTER — The annual Disabled American Veterans shotgun hunt at Chester Woods Park will start Friday, Nov. 10.

The hunt in the Olmsted County park will continue through Sunday, Nov. 13, and the park will be closed during the event.

The purpose of the hunt is to harvest a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.

The park will reopen to the public at 5 a.m. Nov. 14.

