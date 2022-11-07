Chester Woods Disabled American Veterans shotgun hunt set to start
Annual hunt harvests a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — The annual Disabled American Veterans shotgun hunt at Chester Woods Park will start Friday, Nov. 10.
The hunt in the Olmsted County park will continue through Sunday, Nov. 13, and the park will be closed during the event.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Forager Brewery and Cafe is among several Rochester eateries offering up orders for catered Thanksgiving Day meals. Here's a look at the turkey and trimmings you can order — in advance — for the holiday.
Fourth Street bridge mums receive daily attention, but part of their survival could be connected to location.
The purpose of the hunt is to harvest a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.
The park will reopen to the public at 5 a.m. Nov. 14.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The fire, in the 100 block of E. Veterans Memorial Highway, seemed to be put out around 9 p.m. Sunday. Updates on this story will come as more information is available.
A fire Saturday displaced a family, left a person treated for smoke inhalation and claimed the life of a family pet.
November meeting offers annual opportunity to review projects headed into a new year.