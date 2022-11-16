SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Illinois man given $50k bail for stalking woman at Apache Mall while having a gun illegally

Jalen Malik Davis, 22, of Champaign, Ill., is accused of traveling from Chicago to Rochester in order to harm a woman following a dispute over parenting time. Davis was arrested at the Apache Mall, where the woman works, with a firearm and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

jalen davis.jpg
Jalen Davis.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
November 16, 2022 10:41 AM
ROCHESTER — A 22-year-old Champaign, Ill., man is facing several felony charges in Olmsted County District Court related to stalking a woman and illegally possessing a firearm earlier on Monday, Nov. 14 .

Jalen Malik Davis is charged with two counts of stalking while possessing a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats, all felonies. Davis is also charged with a gross misdemeanor for carrying a pistol without a permit.

District Judge Christina Stevens ordered Davis be held on a unconditional $100,000 bail or bond or a conditional $50,000 bail or bond during a court hearing Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Stevens also ordered Davis have no contact with the woman and not to leave Minnesota without written court approval.

As of Wednesday morning, he is still listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29.

According to the criminal complaint:

Davis was arrested by Rochester police officers at the Apache Mall in Rochester Nov. 14, 2022, while in possession of a firearm with an extended magazine containing 24 rounds of ammunition. Officers found an additional three magazines and 51 more rounds of ammunition in a backpack Davis had with him.

Police were initially called to the mall after a woman told law enforcement that Davis had threatened to hurt her and was at the mall looking for her.

The woman told law enforcement that he was upset the woman was not allowing him to see two children they share. She had moved away from Davis due to a history of domestic violence, the woman told police.

At one point, Davis told the woman he was going to shoot her and her family and had shown her a firearm via FaceTime, the woman told police.

Davis traveled from Chicago to Rochester where he was spotted by the woman's coworkers at the mall. She hid in the back of the store until law enforcement arrived, the criminal complaint states.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
