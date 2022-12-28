99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Chicago woman gets day in court for 2016 assault after hitting another woman with a car in Rochester

The woman was initially charged in 2016 and a warrant for her arrest was finally served this week. She's accused of hitting her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend with her vehicle.

Kiera Patricia Smith
Kiera Patricia Smith.
Contributed / Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 28, 2022 02:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Chicago woman is alleged to have run over an ex-boyfriend's new partner during a 2016 confrontation in Rochester, according to charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Kiera Patrica Smith, 29, appeared before District Judge Christina Stevens on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, and was released on her own recognizance provided she not leave Minnesota without written court approval.

She's charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

Smith was initially charged in 2016 for an alleged assault in front of a northwest Rochester residence but she failed to appear for court. A warrant issued for her arrest that year was finally served Wednesday.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were three co-defendants involved in this case, according to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office, though the names of those involved have not been released yet.

According to the criminal complaint:

Rochester Police officers were initially called to a southeast Rochester neighborhood for the report of an assault on Aug. 1, 2016.

Witnesses told law enforcement that a white Chevrolet Cavalier parked in front of their house with a gray Grand Prix-style car parking behind it.

Smith was later identified as the driver of the Cavalier, and her ex-boyfriend and the woman he was dating were later identified as the driver and passenger of the Grand Prix-style car.

Witnesses said a woman exited the gray car and smashed out the Cavalier's window with a tire iron.

Officers would later learn after speaking with that woman that this was in retaliation for Smith running her over during an altercation at the ex-boyfriend's northwest Rochester residence earlier that day.

The woman rolled up on the passenger side hood and off to the side of Smith's car, the woman told police. Smith then fled the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were hard feelings between the woman and Smith, the woman told RPD.

A passenger in Smith's car reported to law enforcement that when Smith struck woman, she did not stop.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Restaurants Open 2022.png
Business
2022 in Review: It was a flavorful year for new food choices in Rochester
The Med City grew more flavorful in 2022 as its menu expanded by several restaurants and shops. Here's a small sampling of the places that started cooking, pouring and scooping in the past year.
December 28, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
phillip eugene turner
Local
Rochester man facing attempted murder charge for shooting girlfriend in the head
The man told law enforcement she shot herself. Police say the angle and position of the bullet wound makes that unlikely.
December 28, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
IMG_1438.jpg
Business
Warren Williams serves smiles every day after 47 years working in downtown Rochester
The Williams family, which owns Eagle Grocery, has been a part of Rochester for over 50 years. Warren Williams, who opened the store in 1975, still comes into work every day, at the age of 92.
December 28, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Bentley Strahl and Stephanie Ferschweiler
Local
Our most-read news stories in 2022
These were our most-read news stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.
December 28, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link