Chicago woman gets day in court for 2016 assault after hitting another woman with a car in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A Chicago woman is alleged to have run over an ex-boyfriend's new partner during a 2016 confrontation in Rochester, according to charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Kiera Patrica Smith, 29, appeared before District Judge Christina Stevens on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, and was released on her own recognizance provided she not leave Minnesota without written court approval.

She's charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

Smith was initially charged in 2016 for an alleged assault in front of a northwest Rochester residence but she failed to appear for court. A warrant issued for her arrest that year was finally served Wednesday.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were three co-defendants involved in this case, according to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office, though the names of those involved have not been released yet.

According to the criminal complaint:

Rochester Police officers were initially called to a southeast Rochester neighborhood for the report of an assault on Aug. 1, 2016.

Witnesses told law enforcement that a white Chevrolet Cavalier parked in front of their house with a gray Grand Prix-style car parking behind it.

Smith was later identified as the driver of the Cavalier, and her ex-boyfriend and the woman he was dating were later identified as the driver and passenger of the Grand Prix-style car.

Witnesses said a woman exited the gray car and smashed out the Cavalier's window with a tire iron.

Officers would later learn after speaking with that woman that this was in retaliation for Smith running her over during an altercation at the ex-boyfriend's northwest Rochester residence earlier that day.

The woman rolled up on the passenger side hood and off to the side of Smith's car, the woman told police. Smith then fled the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were hard feelings between the woman and Smith, the woman told RPD.

A passenger in Smith's car reported to law enforcement that when Smith struck woman, she did not stop.