Rochester's seven-year-old old children's museum will have a new home as well as a new name in 2020.
The leaders of the Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester have signed a letter of intent to build out a 7,000-square-foot space in the Apache Mall, near the JC Penney anchor store and across from Serenity Couture Salon.
"It will be almost two times larger than the current space (in Rochester's River Center Plaza at 1643 North Broadway)," said Museum Director Beth Sherden. "It will give us greater visibility and accessibility."
Construction of the new space is expected to start in mid-February. The goal is to open during the summer under the new name of Spark - Place of Play.
"The word 'museum' confused some people who wondered if the kids could touch anything at a museum," said longtime Rochester member Melissa Brinkman.
As part of the transition, the Rochester organization will become an independent entity when it opens in the Apache Mall as it parts ways with the Twiin Cities-based Minnesota Children’s Museum.
“We have thrived for the past seven years and now it’s time to create our own organization, one fully grounded in the needs of our community,” stated Sherden in the announcement of the plan.
Brinkman added that the new approach will allow local leaders to create a locally "authentic" experience that will be able to "celebrate the variety of cultures in Rochester."
About 30,000 visitors explored the current Northwest Rochester museum in 2019. Organizers hope that number will grow with the more visible and centrally located Spark center.
This marks a milestone for the Rochester children's organization, which was formed by a grassroots movement in 2012 and soon moved under the umbrella of St. Paul's Minnesota Children's Museum.
The new Med City project has already raised $1.8 million of the financing needed to build the new Rochester center. A total of $2.6 million is needed to completely create the planned play place.
While the current location has hosted mainly travelling exhibits, the new Spark will focus on creating "playful learning" spaces focused around three themes:
* STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math).
* Health and well-being.
* Cultural connections.
Plans include exhibits such as an "immersive climber' feature to encourage activity, exploration and confidence. A large WaterWays hands-on play area for children to learn about water power with a structure that will feature a representation of the Zumbro Dam with water flowing through tubes and troughs to drive a turbine. There will also be a role-play area called "Our World Bazaar" with a pretend cafe, shops and other elements "to reflect the cultural richness of Rochester’s diverse community."
There will also be a stylized version of Rochester's skyline.
Adding the children's museum to the Apache Mall fits in with the "ever-evolving" world of retail, said Mall Director Kim Bradley.
"We think it will be a great addition to the community," she said.
Brookfield Properties, Apache's owner, has seen a lot of success with a similar project at its Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, Iowa.
A kick-off family-oriented New Year's Eve event for the creation of Rochester's Spark is scheduled for noon Tuesday in the JC Penney courtyard at the Apache Mall.