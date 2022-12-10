SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Christmas Anonymous brings holiday cheer to families in need

For the 66th year, Christmas Anonymous volunteers helped over 500 Olmsted County families shop for toys and clothes Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

christmas anonymous
Tables of clothes for Christmas Anonymous families filled the entrance of Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 10, 2022 12:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER – Christmas Anonymous hosted its Store Day for families in need across Olmsted County at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester Saturday.

Christmas Anonymous, a volunteer organization, accepted donations of toys, books, shoes and clothes ahead of the annual Store Day, where about 530 families in need would shop for presents.

Steve Steele, who has volunteered with Christmas Anonymous for 15 years and served as president for four, gave a tour of the store, which spanned two floors.

christmas anonymous
One of the many toy tables for Christmas Anonymous families at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

The toys, divided by age group, filled two basement rooms. Books were spread over a row of tables in the hallway. Upstairs, clothes, hats and mittens were organized over tables surrounding a Christmas tree.

Between 500 and 600 volunteers were expected to staff the Store Day. Among the many volunteers were students from Byron and Dover-Eyota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steele said John Marshall picks Christmas Anonymous as its school charity every year.

“They spend three weeks in December before Christmas break raising money and doing all kids of things. Making cookies, all kinds of really fun things,” he said. “And they raised $30,000. That’s incredible.”

christmas anonymous
Books available for Christmas Anonymous families at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
christmas anonymous
A few of the many clothes available for Christmas Anonymous families at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
christmas anonymous
Toys and books for Christmas Anonymous families at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
christmas anonymous
Hats available for Christmas Anonymous families at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITSFAITH
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
council online.jpg
Local
Rochester council will consider livestream change for meetings
City staff is suggesting an end to providing live video of meetings on government-access channels provided by the city’s two cable providers, Spectrum on channel 180 and Metronet on channel 80.
December 10, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Answer Man logo
Local
Answer man tackles the case of the missing weather man
Where is KTTC's Nick Jansen?
December 10, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Rochester Thaw Festival
Arts and Entertainment
Downtown Rochester music festival The Thaw returns in 2023
After a three-year hiatus, the festival returns with a six-venue, 30-band lineup March 25, 2023.
December 10, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: Students of the Month
Two Kiwanis Students of the Month, one from Lourdes and one from John Marshall.
December 10, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports