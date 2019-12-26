At Rochester Fire Station 1, the kitchen was abuzz with holiday meal preparations late Wednesday morning. If you look past the 10-burner stove top, three refrigerators, two freezers, two microwaves and counter space to make most jealous, it could be any kitchen in Rochester.
Although it was Christmas Day, it still meant work for a number of Rochester firefighters. Their workload was lessened only slightly as there would be no training that day, but the firefighters would still respond to calls and get in their hour of working out.
As part of their day, the 10 firefighters on duty Christmas Day at Fire Station 1 also had to prepare a holiday meal to be shared with their family later that afternoon.
“If a call goes out for service, we leave. And if that means all of us leave at the same time and we leave our families here, they know the drill. They don't even think twice about it,” firefighter Chad Kuhlman said. “And they'll continue to do the things that they do and hopefully we will be able to return sooner rather than later. And if not, they understand, they'll keep each other company.”
“Us being at the ready for 24 hours doesn't change one bit,” he said. “And it’s expected that we're going to get called out.
The firefighters were in the kitchen cooking hours before the families were set to arrive. The meal is a mix of items the firefighters purchased with their own money, items their families planned on bringing and desserts dropped off by community members.
As a group of six firefighters stood in the kitchen, either chatting, snacking or cooking, a call came over the announcement system. Firefighter Mandee Marx had just poured herself a cup of Sprite leftover from the ham when she had to respond to the fire alarm call.
Setting down her cup and moving at a brisk pace, Marx met up with the two others who would join her on the call out at the ladder truck. Back in the station, the day continued for the rest of the crew.
Just a month into his first job as a firefighter, Wednesday was Brandon VanderMarliere's first Christmas on duty.
"It's different. It's my first time being on shift during Christmas so it's kind of getting the feel for it. I was here on Thanksgiving, too, so it kind of gave me an idea on how holidays work compared to the normal workday," he said. "I guess I don't really know how to describe it. Instead of being with one family, you're with another family."
VanderMarliere's girlfriend, Kalli DeRuiter, stopped in earlier that morning to drop off "monster bars," which were a hit with the five firefighters in the kitchen.
Firefighter Justin Slavin said his 3-year-old son knew that Dad was working today and got up at 4:30 a.m. to open his gifts from Santa.
"My stepkids slept in. My wife slept in, and me and the little guy got to hang out," Slavin said. He wakes up early anyway, and he knew that I had to go to work today. He knew that Santa came last night. He wanted Dad there."