EYOTA — It’s just one less thing, said Joann Burt.
One of the owners of Burt’s Meats and Poultry, Burt has a revolving loan through the city of Eyota’s Economic Development Authority, The money was used to help fund a renovation project at the business. But when she heard the city council last Thursday had deferred all EDA loan payments to help businesses suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic, she was glad to hear her business would be getting a break while business is slow.
“It really helps a lot,” Burt said. “We do have some loans with the bank. We’re hoping we’ll be able to go on with them, but we don’t know from day to day.”
Burt said her business — which is a family affair run by her, her husband and their children — has slowed due to concerns about the coronavirus. So every little bit helps.
Cathy Enerson, Eyota’s EDA director, said the deferral will affect the April, May and June payments for revolving EDA loans. Those payments will be moved to the end of the loan terms, and no additional interest added to the loans.
“We’re trying to make it easy for them not to have to go out and get additional debt to pay off EDA loans,” she said.
Since the EDA loan payments generally just go back into the EDA loan fund for the city — most cities that have an EDA loan fund work similarly — the delayed payments are not affecting the city budget, said City Clerk Marlis Knowlton.
Eyota, in fact, is not the only city in the region that has offered businesses a break on EDA loan payments. Enerson said Preston’s City Council has offered the option to businesses to defer their EDA loan payments. In fact, that city is also considering an emergency loan fund for area businesses at its next council meeting on Monday.
Cris Gastner, senior vice president at Community and Economic Development Associated, said the city of St. Charles is also on board, helping its businesses with EDA loans. Gastner, who also serves as St. Charles’ EDA director, said the deferrals in St. Charles are for April and May, but the city will certainly revisit any requests made by businesses at the end of that term.
Corey Schnepf, of Aspasia Salon and Spa in St. Charles, is one of those business owners getting a break. When the governor's order to shut down salons took effect on a Tuesday, she called the city Wednesday morning.
“With no money coming in, one of my first phone calls was to Cris Gastner and (City Administrator) Nick Koverman,” she said. “Their response was they were going to defer it for two months. They were great from the start.”
Schnepf said her EDA loan payments are $300 a month. But with no income, that’s a big deal. Her bank, Bremer Bank, also deferred her mortgage payments for her building. Still, she has about $1,900 a month in bills for everything from her accounting software to utilities. In the meantime, she’s applied for Small Business Administration loans and grants, and Department of Employment and Economic Development loans.
“I’ve heard nothing yet,” she said. “And I’ve been denied on unemployment because I’m an owner.”
She is hopeful that business will pick right up when the quarantine orders are lifted.
“Can you imagine how many clients are contacting me with gray roots?” she asked.
After opening Eyota Chiropractic in September, Mark Westphal is grateful for the break on his EDA loan as well. After seeing his business start to thrive, the virus outbreak has slowed down the number of patients seeking care.
“I understand,” he said. “People are a little more hesitant to come in, but they are saying they’ll be back when things are back to normal.”
Westphal said every financial break helps during this time, and seeing the response from the city, to him, shows how much the city is working to help local businesses.
“There’s a lot of variables, but just look how things started last fall and grew pretty quick,” he said. “I’m optimistic people will come back when this is over.”