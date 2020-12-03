City administrator interviews will be livestreamed

Anyone wanting to watch the Rochester City Council and mayor interview finalists for the city administrator can head to YouTube.

The city announced that the interviews, set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/BQD_YS6IVDw .

Prior to the announcement. the only option to virtually attend the public meeting was by dialing in to a phone number on the agenda .

The City Council is scheduled to start the meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with a briefing on the interview process.

At 10 a.m., the mayor and council members will interview Alison Zelms, Mankato's deputy city manager.

At 1 p.m., Heidi Nelson, the city administrator of Maple Grove, will be interviewed for the Rochester position.

Each interview is scheduled for an hour and 45 minutes.