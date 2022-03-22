Read Today's Paper Monday, March 21
News | Local

City agrees to more than $2 million settlement in parking ramp lawsuit

Mediation led to agreement with settlement split by three companies connected to construction of city's newest public parking structure.

112619.N.RPB.PARKING.RAMP.03519.jpg (copy)
Rochester's newest parking ramp at the intersection of First Street and First Avenue southeast opened in 2019.
Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 21, 2022 09:40 PM
ROCHESTER – A more than $2 million settlement was unanimously approved to end Rochester’s yearlong lawsuit related to the city’s newest parking ramp.

The Rochester City Council agreed to accept a $2,025,000 settlement Monday night.

The details of the agreement, which remained confidential until the settlement was approved, call for Collaborative Design Group, Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. and MEP Associates LLC to make payments to the city within 30 days.

City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said the exact split of the payments remains confidential and the agreement includes no admission of liability by any of the companies.

The city filed the lawsuit a year ago, alleging Minneapolis-based Collaborative Design Group breached its contract with the city when it failed to meet expectations in designing the parking structure that would eventually include added housing.

Collaborative Design Group immediately denied the city’s allegations, and in September it filed a complaint alleging Kraus-Anderson and MEP Associates should be held responsible for failing to meet city expectations.

Kraus Anderson served as project manager for the $31.4 million project, and MEP Associates was contracted by Collaborative Design Group.

The claims stem from a 2017 Rochester City Council decision to spend an additional $512,000 to make sure the ramp, which cost $31.4 million, could support housing at some point.

After the ramp opened in 2019, the city started working with St. Paul-based Common Bond Communities to plan a mixed-income housing project, but it was later discovered additional design and engineering work could be required before any vertical expansion could occur.

The city approved a $148,000 study in 2020 related to the ramp, which reportedly found design deficiencies connected to insufficient foundation, column and beam strength, as well as drainage and sealant conditions.

In early 2021, the council awarded a nearly $114,000 contract to Paragon Restoration II to address waterproofing and other concerns related to the structure’s use for parking.

While the city is slated to receive the full settlement reached through medication, Spindler-Krage said the city is responsible for related legal fees, as well as its share of mediation expenses.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
