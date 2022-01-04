City closes Civic Center parking ramp after pipe breaks
Contract parkers are being allowed to use other public ramps until repairs are complete.
ROCHESTER — The Civic Center parking ramp is closed until further notice.
A sprinkler pipe in the east hallway of the ramp on First Avenue Southeast, directly north of the Rochester Public Library, froze and burst, creating icy conditions in the hallway and requiring the water to the ramp to be turned off.
Parking officials said anyone with a vehicle in the ramp can enter through the west tower and exit with their vehicles. The vehicle entrances to the ramp will be closed until repairs are complete.
Monthly contract parkers will be given temporary access to the city’s other downtown parking ramp facilities during the closure.
