News | Local

City considering offer for sale of former Dooley's site

Rochester council reviewed proposed price Monday after effort to find new tenant failed to attract interest.

091820.N.RPB.DOOLEYS.CLOSED.09980.jpg
The site of Dooley's Pub in downtown Rochester could see a new occupant if the Rochester City Council agrees to seek new proposals for the city-owned space.. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 12, 2021 07:29 PM
An offer to purchase the space that once housed Dooley’s Pub was presented to the Rochester City Council on Monday during a closed-door meeting.

City Administrator Alison Zelms confirmed earlier this year that a request for new lease proposals for the city-owned site at 255 First Ave. SW failed to find any interest.

RELATED: Time for a comeback? Downtown's recovery is slower with less of a daily workforce

At that point, she mentioned that a potential buyer had shown interest, but said city staff needed to review the ramifications of selling the space connected to a city parking ramp and the Bio Business Center.

“There’s a significant amount of legal review necessary,” she said.

On Monday, the council was presented with a potential purchase price of the property, without the expectation that an official decision would be made.

Minnesota’s open meeting laws allow for such discussions to be held outside public view ahead of a potential sale. Discussions are expected to be recorded, with the recordings becoming public at a later date.

Interim City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said the property, which only includes the area once occupied by Dooley’s, could be sold without a bidding process under the proper circumstances.

If the council is receptive to the proposed sale, he said the public aspects of the deal might be released as early as next week.

The site is valued at $1.38 million for tax purposes related to occupation by a private business, according to Olmsted County property records.

The property had been leased to Dooley’s owner Tory Runkle since 2010, until he announced in January that the pub would close indefinitely due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With plans to end the lease, city officials saw the site as a prime location for another restaurant, since it includes space for outside dining. A request for proposals from potential tenants was issued in March, without responses by the May 4 deadline.

Rental income from the restaurant space has helped defray debt related to the city’s adjacent Bio Business Center building for the past decade.

