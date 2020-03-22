The Rochester City Council is being asked to confirm a local emergency declaration signed by Mayor Kim Norton on Friday.
“It is vitally important that all community members take seriously the current situation our city, state, nation and the world faces,” Norton said. “We ask that you follow the guidelines and recommendations of our public health entities.
“This is especially important with social distancing, which includes the need to have our youth stay away from congregating together. If someone in your home is ill, the most helpful thing for slowing the spread is for everyone in the home to stay home, too.”
The council will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday to vote on the issue.
State law dictates that the mayor’s declaration expires after three days, if not confirmed by the council.
The move comes after Gov. Tim Walz issued an emergency declaration on March 13, and Olmsted County declared a health emergency on March 17, which was unanimously supported by county commissioners on Friday.
In announcing the city’s declaration, staff said it seeks to “bring clarity to the community that Rochester is and will continue to comply with the recommendations of those orders, as well as have the authority to enact additional authorities.”
The directive formally initiates the city’s emergency operations plan and directs the city’s emergency management director and other staff to coordinate efforts with the county, state and federal government.
The city has already made several moves to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, including closing city facilities to the public and changing public transit practices.
Additionally, meeting protocols have been changed, which will allow council members to join the discussion from remote positions, either by phone or internet connections.