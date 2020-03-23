The Rochester City Council failed to find unanimous support for declaring a local emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council member Shaun Palmer raised questions about the merits of the measure that passed on a 6-1 vote Monday afternoon.
“We don’t really have a choice in that, do we?” he said, pointing to similar declarations by the state and county. “We have to follow what the governor says, and we have to follow what the Olmsted County Health Department says.”
City Attorney Jason Loos said the move primarily indicates that the city is taking the issue seriously.
The council also voted 6-0, with Palmer abstaining, to support a potential statewide shelter-in-place declaration.
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said the resolution seeks to show Gov. Tim Walz that the city would support a decision to restrict movement outside of homes.
“I think he’s trying to gauge whether we’re ready to move in this direction,” she said.
Rochester Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said the move follows other declarations of support.
“The League of Minnesota Cities has forwarded a similar request,” he said. “We understand Mayo Clinic has done the same, as well as the city of Minneapolis.”
In a third vote Monday, the council passed a resolution encouraging non-essential businesses to close and residents to stay at home as much as possible. It also encouraged an end to all non-essential gatherings and urged people to maintain 6 feet between them and people who are not members of their household.
The resolution was approved on a 5-2 vote, with Palmer and Council President Randy Staver opposed.
Staver said his opposition was based on the city’s inability to enforce the recommendations.
“This one just does not carry any weight,” he said. “I don’t mind making the statement, if we wish, but when it takes the form of a resolution adopted by the council, I just don’t see this one rising to that level.”
Council member Mark Bilderback said encouraging physical distancing is an important message.
“Even though there is nothing we can do to enforce it, the fact that we are saying it adds a little more weight to it,” he said.