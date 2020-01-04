Rochester City Council members saw nearly $93,000 in combined employee benefits last year.
While some employer benefit costs -- health, dental and life insurance -- could see increases based on new rates, the city’s contribution to council members' retirement plans will see the largest bump if the council approves salary increases.
Last year, the city contributed a combined $9,548 for the deferred-contribution plans for the mayor and seven council members, according to Linda Hillenbrand, the city’s director of human resources. The mayor and each council member invested 5 percent of their incomes, which was matched by the city.
With the proposed salary increases, the city’s contributions would likely increase to approximately $22,000.
The council members voted 6-1 last month on salary increases that would more than double their annual earnings, but a second vote is required for the related ordinance change.
The ordinance would increase Mayor Kim Norton’s salary from $37,657 to $78,840, Council President Randy Staver’s salary from $27,743 to $66,565, and the rest of the council members’ salaries from $21,712 to $52,560.
Since the Dec. 2 vote, Council Shaun Palmer said he plans to change his vote.
“I’m sorry I voted the way that I did, and I will do everything I can to see that this increase doesn’t go in,” he said during a Dec. 16 council meeting.
None of the other council members indicated they plan to change their stance during Monday’s vote.
Palmer’s fellow first-term council member, Patrick Keane, cast the sole opposing vote on Dec. 2.
Prior to the final vote, the council is slated to discuss the proposed salary increases during its 7 p.m. meeting Monday. The proposed increases are based on percentages of area median incomes.
A proposal prepared by City Attorney Jason Loos indicates the council could add a requirement to review the new ordinance on an annual basis.
Regardless of the final salary decision, Hillenbrand said the amount the city pays for council members’ health insurance will go up nearly $10,000 based on increases to employer premiums.
Five council members are enrolled in health and dental coverage provided to city employees, which includes an employer premium paid by the city.
Last year, the council members’ health insurance premiums cost the city a combined $78,563, and dental insurance premiums paid by the city totaled $3,982.
The mayor and all council members also have life insurance policies that include city-paid premiums. The total cost last year was $775.