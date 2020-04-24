Rochester is extending parking- and transit-policy changes implemented as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and safety of our Rochester community continues to be our top priority,” City Administrator Steve Rymer said in a statement announcing the extension through May.
He added that the city will continue monitoring community needs but anticipates resuming normal parking operations in June.
On Monday, he told the Rochester City Council the city is likely to see $1.8 million to $3 million loss in parking revenue this year, which would be a 25 percent to 45 percent reduction of what was budgeted.
Parking changes that will remain in place for May include:
● Suspended enforcement of parking meters and residential parking permit zones.
● Temporary suspension of contract fees for municipal ramps on request.
● Allowing parking in the surface lot near the Soldiers Field Memorial at the north end of the park and along George Gibbs Drive Southwest at no charge.
● Ending the seasonal parking requirements early.
Parking remains prohibited in loading zones, no parking zones, work zones and in front of fire hydrants, as well as at meters that have been marked for curbside pickup and takeout from local restaurants.
Parking also will no longer be allowed in the surface lot next to the Soldiers Field Golf Clubhouse and pool.
When it comes to transit, Rymer said Monday the city is likely to see a $1.8 million to $3.9 million revenue reduction this year, largely due to reduced ridership as people stay at home and others drive due to increased parking options.
The Rochester Public Transit policy changes that will remain in effect for May include:
● Reduced core service.
● Suspending fare collection with distancing rules as passengers are asked to board and exit the using the rear door. Passengers who use a wheelchair or require the use of the ramp to board should continue to board using the front door.
● Requiring all bus riders to wear a face covering under public health guidance.