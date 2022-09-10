SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
City eyes ADUs as part of quest for more affordable housing

The Rochester City Council will hear a proposal Monday, calling for forgivable loans to property owners as part of a pilot program to build units to be occupied by people experiencing homelessness or facing other housing challenges.

UDC pic.jpg
An image from a draft of Rochester's new unified development code shows some of the requirements proposed for building an accessory dwelling unit on an existing residential lot.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 10, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — A proposal to encourage the creation of accessory dwelling units will be reviewed Monday, less than a week after the approval of a unified development code that will expand options for the housing type.

Accessory dwelling units , commonly known as ADUs, are secondary living spaces built away from an existing residential dwelling.

They have been allowed in some parts of the city since a zoning change in 2019, but none have been built, according to Ryan Yetzer, the city’s deputy director of community development.

During its weekly study session on Monday, the Rochester City Council will hear a proposal seeking to provide up to $30,000 in a deferred or forgivable loan for the creation of the housing option as a pilot program aimed at encouraging construction of the units.

Boosting options for ADUs in all residential neighborhoods met with mixed support Wednesday as the council reviewed the city’s new unified development code, which will serve as a guide for what can be built in the city.

Don Elliot, a director for the city’s consultant, Clarion Associates, said the mixed response is common among communities dealing with the issue, especially related to a requirement that owners occupy the unit or related home in single-family neighborhoods.

“It’s a hot topic with lots and lots of activity around the country,” he told the council Wednesday. “Advocates for ADUs would prefer there not be an occupancy requirement in any zoning district, because you would have one less rule to comply with. Folks who don’t like any type of second unit in the neighborhood wish that they weren’t even allowed at all."

Elliot said the city’s newly approved code reaches a compromise seen in other communities, which allows either the original home or the ADU in a single-family neighborhood to be rented, as long as the property owner lives in the other unit.

The new code is set to be implemented at the start of 2023.

The proposal planned for discussion on Monday would use federal Community Development Block Grant funding to provide loans to build units in an effort to increase affordable housing options in the city. The proposed loans would be forgiven if the added housing unit is rented to someone experiencing homelessness or using a federal housing voucher for at least three years.

The suggested pilot program calls for helping build two to three units within a year.

The proposal is one of several housing issues expected to be discussed by the council Monday.

Council members will also review requested maps showing where households with low to moderate incomes live in the city and where the most affordable housing exists.

Additional council discussion will include an update on the use of $500,000 in federal COVID relief funds to waive development fees on single-family housing with the cost of $350,000 or less.

So far, four homes have been built through the pilot program, with another 14 requests expected. If all are approved, the total spent for the project so far would be less than $272,000.

On Wednesday, Rochester Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said the planned discussion is intended to update the council on what is being done to address housing concerns, but she also pointed out meeting community needs will require a variety of efforts.

“There is no one solution that is going to get there,” she said of meeting the need for more affordable housing options. “It’s having rules in place and having incentives in place.”

The council is slated to meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Sept. 12 include:

Rochester

  • City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
  • Police Policy Oversight Commission, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway.
  • Charter Commission, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 320 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.
  • Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.
  • Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

  • Planning Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, board chambers of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

  • School Board study session, 5 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.
