Rochester Public Transit is making adjustments to make room for social distancing.
The city is reducing the number of routes to make more buses available for the busiest routes to avoid crowding.
"Specifically, riders are asked to keep one seat between them and others at all times," the city announced in a news release late Tuesday. "That means riders should not sit next to another passenger in any row of seats and begin filling the bus from back to front, skipping every other row whenever possible. Standees are asked to observe a 6-foot distance between themselves and other passengers."
Starting Friday, regular transit service is being reduced, with Rochester Public Transit operating Routes 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26, seven days per week. On weekdays, the routes will operate every 30 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. On weekends, the routes will follow the regular posted schedule from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Park-and-ride routes 1D, 3D, 4D, 6D, 15D and 18D will be in operation according to their current weekday peak schedule. Midday service to park-and-ride buses run on the same direct routes with a 30-minute frequency.
Rochester Public Transit paratransit service, Zumbro Independent Passenger Service, will continue to operate regular dial-a-ride service for people with disabilities.
Detailed bus schedules are expected to be posted to RPT’s website, www.rptride.com, by 3 p.m. Thursday.
To decrease reliance on bus services, the city is also implementing temporary changes to on-street parking policies to allow for increased commuter traffic.
Starting Wednesday, downtown commuters will be allowed to park on any surface lot at Soldiers Field Memorial Park and along George Gibbs Drive Southwest at no charge.
Seasonal parking restrictions are also being lifted, ending the alternate side parking rules.
The city is also suspending enforcement of residential permit-only parking areas through the end of March.
Other parking ordinances remain in effect, including parking meter enforcement, no parking zones and overnight parking restrictions.