Rochester Public Transit is making room for social distancing.
The city is reducing the number of routes to make more buses available for the busiest routes to avoid crowding.
"Specifically, riders are asked to keep one seat between them and others at all times," the city announced this week. "That means riders should not sit next to another passenger in any row of seats and begin filling the bus from back to front, skipping every other row whenever possible.”
People standing in the bus are asked to keep 6 feet between themselves and other passengers.
“Some people might be more comfortable standing that sitting,” said Nick Lemmer, the marketing and outreach coordinator for Rochester Public Transit and Parking.
The change means a typical 40-seat bus will only be able to hold 20 or so passengers if distancing guidelines are observed. But Lemmer said no official policy has been put in place to allow drivers to block passengers if 20 are already on board.
“We’re still developing specific guidance for drivers,” he said Wednesday.
He said the changes are expected to ease the potential for conflicts.
Starting Friday, regular transit service is being reduced, with Rochester Public Transit operating typical weekend routes — 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 — seven days per week while cutting several weekday routes.
Lemmer said the weekend routes are designed to reach as many passengers as possible.
“We hope we can cover much of our service area,” he said.
On weekdays, the routes will operate every 30 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. On weekends, the routes will follow the regular posted schedule from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Park-and-ride routes — 1D, 3D, 4D, 6D, 15D and 18D — will be operating on the current weekday peak schedule. Midday service to park-and-ride buses run on the same direct routes with a 30-minute frequency.
Rochester Public Transit paratransit service, ZIPS, will continue to operate regular dial-a-ride service for people with disabilities. ZIPS drivers are wearing personal protective gear, such as disposable gloves, due to the close proximity and personal contact with riders.
Detailed bus schedules are expected to be posted to RPT’s website, www.rptride.com, by 3 p.m. Thursday.
To decrease reliance on bus services, the city is also implementing temporary changes to on-street parking policies to allow for increased commuter traffic.
Starting Wednesday, downtown commuters will be allowed to park on any surface lot at Soldiers Field Memorial Park and along George Gibbs Drive Southwest at no charge.
Seasonal parking restrictions are also being lifted, ending the alternate side parking rules.
The city is also suspending enforcement of residential permit-only parking areas through the end of March.
Other parking ordinances remain in effect, including parking meter enforcement; no parking zones, including parking bans at driveways, fire hydrants, and mailboxes, and overnight parking restrictions.
Questions regarding parking can be directed to Rochester Public Works at 507-328-2400, but city staff is asking the public to refrain from making on-street parking complaints unless it’s a matter of public safety or other emergency.
Rene Halasy, executive director of RNeighbors, echoed the call for patience.
“Neighborhood parking is a challenge in the best of times, and there will be core neighborhoods where this change is inconvenient,” she said. “Please keep in mind this is a temporary situation that will allow health care workers the social distancing safety to continue doing their extremely important jobs to get our community through this time.”