The city of Rochester is seeking public input on language used to develop a tree preservation ordinance.
The Committee on Urban Design and Environment, often referred to as CUDE, was directed by the Rochester City Council to draft a tree preservation ordinance for consideration. The proposed ordinance would require the preservation of existing trees as well as the planting of new trees for development projects to meet minimum required canopy coverage, defined as “the cumulative aerial extent of all trees within a geographic area.”
“As construction and development continues at a rapid pace locally, it is important we balance the benefits of this progress with the preservation of resources that make Rochester a great place to live,” Molly Patterson-Lundgren, the city's heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, said in a statement seeking public input.
Once adopted by the City Council, the proposed ordinance would seek to help preserve existing trees and green infrastructure, increase Rochester’s overall tree canopy coverage, and help maintain and expand the positive benefits of an urban forest.
Potential benefits cited by the include:
• Positively impacting the physical and mental health of human beings;
• Conserving energy by shading buildings and paved surfaces;
• Filtering airborne pollutants;
• Removing atmospheric carbon dioxide;
• Reducing stormwater runoff; and
• Increasing property values.
The proposed ordinance would primarily affect commercial projects and is not anticipated to impact individual homeowners. Projects that would likely be impacted include new commercial development and redevelopment as well as subdivisions and multi-family developments
The city has created a Tree Preservation Frequently Asked Questions page on its website, as well as an online survey for public feedback.