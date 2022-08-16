SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
City, Mayo Clinic ready rapid-transit agreement that forgoes fares

A 20-year agreement with the potential for a 20-year extension is slated to be sent to Rochester City Council this week for a Monday vote.

BRT visualization
An artist rendering shows a potential stop for the planned bus rapid transit service for downtown Rochester.
Contributed / City of Rochester
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 16, 2022 01:36 PM
ROCHESTER — A potential 40-year agreement to offer fare-free access to Rochester’s planned bus rapid transit system is nearing its last stop.

The proposal calls for Mayo Clinic support for funding operations of a dedicated downtown bus line under a 20-year agreement with four potential five-year extensions.

“Having a 20-year agreement, plus up to another 20 years, with a private party that’s not in the transit business is really a huge partnership, and it shows a lot of faith on their part, in regard to the city being able to deliver,” Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms told the Rochester City Council on Monday.

Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said Mayo Clinic officials are reviewing the final proposal, and the City Council will be asked to sign on Monday.

The proposed system, dubbed Link Rapid Transit, is expected to serve a 2.8-mile route connecting two existing Mayo Clinic employee parking lots, a west lot on Second Street Southwest and an east lot near the intersection of Third Street Southeast and Sixth Avenue.

In exchange for Mayo Clinic financial support of operations, Steinhauser said the city will be required to operate the service using specific parameters in the agreement.

“For example, during peak time, the wait time along the corridor is anticipated to be no more than 5 minutes,” she said of the buses that will primarily travel along Second Street.

Outside the peak commuter times, the buses, which will use designated lanes, are expected to stop at each of the 12 planned stations every 10 minutes, with 18 hours of daily operation expected.

With a potential 2026 launch, the new service would replace Mayo Clinic’s current shuttle service to the parking lots, but Steinhauser said it will also provide access to a variety of city residents. She pointed out approximately 13,000 people already live within a 10-minute walk of a planned Link stop.

Steinhauser said development along the Second Street corridor is expected to add housing, as well as commercial opportunities.

She said Mayo Clinic and Destination Medical Center’s Economic Development Agency are working on a plan to enlist developers to help create a “transit village” at the Link’s west end, which includes 12.3 acres currently occupied by a 936-space parking lot.

Steinhauser said preliminary estimates indicate the proposed village could include 680 to 800 new housing units, 35,000 to 60,000 square feet of retail space and 2,800 to 3,100 parking spaces, which would include some private Mayo employee parking, as well as public parking.

She said the plan would also include a plaza area and public restrooms with a transit station and a new connection to Cascade Lake.

“We estimate between 30% to 40% open space,” she said.

Other estimates point to opportunities for 400,000 square feet of development near the planned 19th Avenue BRT stops and 445,000 square feet near Sixth Avenue Southwest,

“At Saint Marys, it’s almost a million square feet,“ Steinhauser said of potential development opportunities

More development is also planned at the east end of the Link route, with a small area plan created to include the former Kmart and AMPI sites.

If the operating agreement between Mayo Clinic and the city is approved, the next step is expected to be an application for $85.4 million in Federal Transportation Authority support for the $143.4 million rapid transit project.

Steinhauser said she anticipates the agreement will strengthen the application.

“It’s going to be huge for the message it sends to FTA,” she said. “It’s definitely a partnership,”

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILDESTINATION MEDICAL CENTERMAYO CLINIC
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
