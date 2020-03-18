Effective immediately and continuing through March 27, City of Austin facilities will close to the public.
This includes City Hall, Park and Recreation, Arenas, the Library, and the Fire Station.
City staff will continue to work in all facilities in a limited capacity to provide essential city services. Residents are encouraged to connect with city staff through the city website, by phone and by email.
During business hours staff will be answering telephone calls and information can be received via e-mail.
If residents have business that is time-sensitive and must be conducted in person, they are instructed to call 507-437-9940 to make an appointment. City staff will do their best to accommodate their request.
The City of Austin has been working with local, county, and state partners to help protect the health and wellness of both the community and employees during the rapidly changing coronavirus outbreak.
As transmission has changed in Minnesota from travel-related to community spread, the city is making these changes while still ensuring it can provide essential services to residents.
Contact phone numbers:
City Administration 507-437-9940
Public Works 507-437-9950
Parks and Recreation 507-433-1881
Fire Department 507-433-3405
Visit www.ci.austin.mn.us to learn more about the closures.