City of Goodhue to reach out to Goodhue County as police department out of officers

GOODHUE, Minn. — By Aug. 24, 2023, the city of Goodhue will be without any police officers on staff.

Monday, the city council accepted the resignations of Police Chief Josh Smith and full-time officer Anthony Brecht. Five part-time officers also resigned, leaving Goodhue without any police officers for its police department.

"We no longer have a police force," said Goodhue Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck.

Buck said all current investigations being conducted by the city's police department were being handed over to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. "Josh is working with (Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy) John Huneke," the mayor said. "All current cases will be handed over to Goodhue County."

With the city's police department set to be without any law enforcement officers on Aug. 24, Buck said she wanted to assure the city council and the residents of the city of Goodhue that the city would continue to receive police coverage, mainly from the sheriff's office on an interim basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that she has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday with Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly and Huneke to talk about the sheriff's office providing law enforcement coverage on an interim basis for the city of Goodhue.

While the situation may seem unprecedented, Buck said Goodhue was not the first small town to lose its police force, and it would likely not be the last. The city has reached out to the League of Minnesota Cities to get help in rebuilding its police force, recruiting new officers and finding coverage in the interim.

There are currently 202 job openings in Minnesota for peace officers in law enforcement jobs, Buck said.

Not all cities have their own police department. For example, the city of Stewartville contracts with Olmsted County for law enforcement coverage in its town. Stewartville pays the county annually to staff deputies whose main job is to patrol the city. The city also gets coverage from the county because county law enforcement will respond to a call even if that call happens outside any time period of contracted coverage.

In Goodhue County, the city of Wanamingo contracts with the sheriff's office for coverage around seven hours a day. said Goodhue City Council Member Joe Benda. Goodhue would be looking for 16 hours of coverage per day from the sheriff's office to make up for the coverage lost by the resignations.

City Council Member Chris Schmit said at 112 hours a week of sheriff's office coverage times the going rate of $55.83 per hour would come to a little more than $325,000 annually.

One of the reasons for the resignations — and an item on Monday's special session agenda that was pushed back — is the pay being offered to police officers. Compensation and recruitment of new officers were two reasons listed by the resigning officers, according to Buck and Schmit.

Without specifying the rate of pay for officers, Schmit said it was unrealistic to think the city could bring people in at "that rate" to risk their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city had three police officers, but one quit back in June, Schmit said. That officer has not been replaced.

"The small town policing that they did, we want that back," said Schmit.

Council Member Patrice O’Reilly agreed. "I guess I feel the same way," O'Reilly said, "that being personable in the community has made a big difference for the city to the kids."

Goodhue resident Roxie Fischer attended Monday's meeting after hearing about the issue just the day before. She said she hopes a permanent solution can be found to bring back full-time law enforcement officers who live and work in the city of Goodhue.

City of Goodhue resident Roxie Fischer said a local police presence makes her feel more comfortable when she takes late-night walks in town. Fischer attended Monday's Goodhue City Council Special Session to hear about the city's plans moving forward now that the police department has resigned. Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

"I work nights, and when its my nights off, I'm walking my dog at all hours," Fischer said. "I see our police chief and our officers late at night going around town. You just feel completely safe. I feel completely safe in town, 24/7."

As for the city increasing what it pays police officers — an increase that will likely show up on her taxes — Fischer said she's OK with that. "Do they deserve a pay increase? Of course they do. Everybody does, but especially those in public service. Yes. And it is going to cost us more. That's life."

Buck said the city is going to have to work hard to bring the pay up to a level that will attract officers to move to Goodhue.

"So we're gonna do our very best to be competitive and to bring police officers to come here," Buck said. "This is a great place to live and work, and I think we'll get them back here. It's just going to take some time to rebuild."

